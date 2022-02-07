New Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV arrives on February 8th. Style and engines, as will be- Corriere.it

The model designed for the relaunch of the Biscione aesthetically does not stray too far from the concept that appeared in 2019. But, in the cockpit and in the engines, there are absolute novelties for the brand. The open doors have already been decided: it will be June 4th

Now just count down: tomorrow, 8 February, Alfa Romeo will unveil the highly anticipated new Tonale to the world. To see it live, in dealerships, we have to wait another five months. The open doors of the Biscione already set for June 4th, even if the orders will probably be opened sooner with the arrival of the price list. The prices could be around those of the Compass sister: the plug-in hybrids will reach 45-50 thousand euros (or more) depending on the power and the set-up (there will be various levels, including Super, Veloce and Ti), while the entry versions, petrol and diesel, should be around 30 thousand euros. As for the measures, the Tonale should be positioned in the upper part of segment C. The SUV will therefore have a length of around 450 cm, tracing the wheelbase, height and width of the Compass (respectively 264, 182 and 162 cm), the model with which it shares the floor. Small Wide is part of the mechanics.

Similar to the concept On a stylistic level, the stock Tonale shouldn’t differ too much from the prototype. Some pure show car details, such as the rear-view mirrors or the shape of the optical groups, will leave room for components with less refined, more classic shapes. What shouldn’t change is the beautiful light signature, front and back. From the spy photos as well as from the official teasers it is possible to glimpse how the lines of the LEDs used for the daytime running lights form three arches very similar to those of the concept presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and how the two taillights are connected by a horizontal strip that is interrupted only near the logo Alfa Romeo. The very short text that accompanied the equally short video published on the social profiles reads as follows: “The unmistakable Trilobo and the Alfa Romeo Shield of the new #AlfaRomeoTonale: iconic elements that look towards the future”. On the other hand, it is obvious that the minimal interior of the Tonale concept leaves room for a more concrete environment.

Engines, a wide range Engines chapter: according to rumors, there should also be diesel fuel: a 1.6 MultiJet 2 of about 130 Hp. But in the range there will also be space for petrol (probably electrified in the mild hybrid version, but the use of the new e-Hybrid systems brought to the debut by its sister Compass) and for at least one plug-in hybrid version cannot be excluded. In this case, it would be a 4xe derivation system, consisting of the 1.3 T4 combined with an electric unit on the rear axle for all-wheel drive: on the Jeeps this type of hybrid is offered in two power steps, 190 or 240 Hp but on the Alfa Romeo – in the light of what was declared by n.1 Jean-Philippe Imparato – it could reach 250 (or more) HP with about fifty kilometers of electric range. We will soon know.

