New all-time high for Ethereum and Solana

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price came out of the backtest of the breakout of its structures on the 2-hour chart that was analyzed in yesterday’s article.

This backtest of the structure can also be seen below on the BTC 4-hour chart.

Muneeb00’s 4-Hour BTC / USD Chart Shows Important Overhead Resistance of $ 64k May Be the Only Thing Stopping BTC’s Journey towards its all-time high of $ 67,276.

If the BTC bulls can close above this level on the 4-hour time scale and then the daily one, this will bring strong confirmation to the market that the bulls are certainly in command of the BTC price action.

For the bears to regain some momentum and get into a fight, they will need to push the BTC price back below $ 60k. If the bears manage to break out of the $ 60k level, the next level is a major dip level at $ 58k.

The bulls, however, have recently shown their strength at the $ 58k level. They carved true support resistance at the $ 58k level last week for the first time in the history of the asset.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 60,643- $ 64,248 and the 7-day one is $ 58,501- $ 64,248. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 13,401- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 14,101.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 58,462.

Bitcoin [+3.81%] it closed its daily candle with a value of $ 63,249 and in green figures Tuesday, breaking a previous streak of three consecutive daily candles closed in red figures.

Ethereum reaches another all-time high

The price of Ether broke its all-time high again on Tuesday and was back in price discovery at the time of writing.

The ETH / USD chart below from Am-ghahreman shows the potential that Ether is in the middle of a ‘B’ to ‘C’ wave that could soon cause a significant increase in the price of ETH. At the peak of this wave on the chart below, the price of Ether is at the $ 6,330 level.

Traders will notice that ETH is attempting to reverse the $ 4.5k level as a support resistance instead of a major resistance in significant time now.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,285- $ 4,530 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,944- $ 4,530. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 380.83- $ 4,530.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 387.62.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,870.76.

Ether [+6.13%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday at worth $ 4,585.74 and in green figures for the second consecutive day.

Solana ATH

Ether’s price wasn’t the only one to parable on Tuesday, too Solana has reached a new all-time high and finished the day at $ 17.22.

The 1-day SOL / USD chart below from TradeCentral_IN shows SOL carving out what appears to be an ascending triangle pattern. Solana’s price finished right on top of the $ 220 level which coincides with the top of its structure on the chart.

Market participants may find out in the next 24 hours whether Solana is ready to rise considerably again.

The 24-hour Solana price range is $ 201.28- $ 221.39 and the 7-day price range is $ 183.65- $ 221.39. SOL’s 52-week price range is $ 1.39- $ 221.39.

Solana’s price on this date last year was $ 1.39.

The average price of Solana for the last 30 days is $ 176.88.

Solana [+8.47%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday at 220.67 dollars.