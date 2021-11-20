New all-time highs for AVAX, ENJ and EGLD suggest the start of the ‘altseason’

It has been a busy week for the cryptocurrency market with the return of volatility that has pushed the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to untouched lows since mid-October.

As has frequently happened in the past, the drop in BTC’s price was followed by a rotation in altcoins, and Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s Altseason Indicator suggests that current market conditions are similar to those seen in the past when altcoins outperformed Bitcoin. .

The Altseason Indicator. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Here are some of the altcoins that have made significant gains over the past few weeks.

Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem explodes

Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-one blockchain protocol that has become increasingly popular over the course of 2021 with the growth of its ecosystems linked to decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), thanks also to the minimum fees of the protocol they have. attracted users and liquidity from Ethereum.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS ™ data began detecting a bullish outlook for AVAX on November 5th, ahead of the recent rally.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison between historical and current market conditions derived from the combination of data such as market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. AVAX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As the graph above shows, the VORTECS ™ score for AVAX began to rise on November 5th, hitting a high of 83 as the price of AVAX began its 54.76% rally over the next two weeks.

AVAX’s price growth came as the DeFi ecosystem on Avalanche saw its total value locked in to hit new highs. Additionally, Binance US announced plans to list the token this week.

Enjin aims for a parachain slot on Polkadot

Enjin (ENJ) is a protocol that operates on the Ethereum (ETH) network and focuses on creating blockchain-based gaming products and non-fungible tokens.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a low of $ 1.19 on Sept. 29, the price of ENJ gained 213.5% to hit a high of $ 3.74 on Nov.19. its daily trading volume increased 92% to $ 1.57 billion.

4-hour chart of ENJ / USDT. Source: TradingView

ENJ’s momentum in November emerges as the Enjin ecosystem aims to secure a parachain on Polkadot through crowd-loan auctions for its Efinity cross-chain metaverse project.

Elrond announces $ 1.29 billion cash incentives

Elrond is a blockchain protocol that aims to become the technology ecosystem for the “new internet” and uses sharding to enable its network to process 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) with average transaction fees of $ 0.001.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS ™ data began detecting a bullish outlook for EGLD on November 12, ahead of the recent rally.

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. EGLD price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As the graph above shows, the VORTECS ™ score for EGLD began to rise on November 12, hitting a high of 76, approximately 108 hours before the price of EGLD began its 30.27% rise over the next three days.

EGLD’s renewed strength is mainly due to the official launch of the Maiar project’s decentralized exchange (DEX), along with a $ 1.29 billion liquidity incentive program to attract users and liquidity to the DeFi ecosystem.

The total capitalization of the crypto market currently amounts to 2.615 billion dollars, and the dominance of Bitcoin is equal to 42.2%.

