New Amazon Prime Video! ♦ SCREAM, LET ME OUT, SHIRLEY by Martin Scorsese with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), The Blackout AND MORE! ♦

LATEST NEWS ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO


News Cinema + New Amazon Cases:

  • scream (2022, already has the audio in Spanish. At first it was uploaded in VO in English and also in French, without subtitles in Spanish)

  • shirley (2020, dubbed). Produced by Martin Scorsese and based on the legendary writer Shirley Jackson, the queen of terror known for The Haunting of Hill House. With Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as the protagonist.

  • The blackout (2019, dubbed)

  • Let me out (2017, dubbed)

Novelties Series:

  • this is us, penultimate episode of the series, 6×17. Next Wednesday, DEFINITIVE END.

  • Reminder: The 3rd season of ‘TheBoys’ It’s over. This Friday there will be no new chapter.


