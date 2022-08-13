New anti-aging haircuts summer 2022, Angelina Jolie’s lob is in vogue

THE cuts hair trendy in this one summer 2022 they are ideal for having a very glamorous style and also instantly rejuvenate the face. In particular, you can take inspiration from Angelina Jolie who cut her long hair and made a beautiful one lob. Furthermore, this hairstyle can be worn in a thousand different ways. The time has come to discover all the latest news of the season.

New anti-aging haircuts summer 2022

Angelina Jolie he sported a wonderful lob which also gives her a lot. The latter turns out to be very versatile, elegant, and essential. The actress opted for a bon ton hairstyle and this is ideal for highlighting her beauty. Moreover, with this hair she always looks like an eternal girl. So the lob can be immediately taken into consideration, to renew your look.

Details

This long bob is very minimalist and fits such a regular face perfectly. Angelina obviously customized hers lob and created an even cut. On the sides of the face there are two slightly shorter locks. As for the styling, the actress opted for a smooth and very natural fold. On the lob you can also add light scaling only in the final part. In this way you can create a nice movement on straight and fine hair and also her cut turns out to be much more contemporary. To embellish the cut you can combine lightening.

Advice

The lob it can also be worn in a thousand different ways, to please all women. For example, you can create the central row, for seeds collected or collected. Instead the side line is perfect for having much more movement and volume on the hair. To make the cut much more original, you can bring the locks behind the ears, to have a much more disciplined style. Then to have a sexier look, the front tuft can fall on the forehead. You can also make a long and parade or short and even fringe. On the long bob you can also create waves or curls, to have a glamorous style. Now there is only time to realize the irresistible lob.