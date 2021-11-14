New appeal by the unions to Bonetti on the single check – Economy

New call from the trade unions to Minister Bonetti with a request for corrections to the decree on the single allowance. If they were not implemented – it is their complaint – the measure, instead of being an aid, would create disparities and losses in paychecks for various categories. In particular, Uila has asked for changes, which in recent days, tables in hand, has tried to indicate the pain points of the provision. Numbers to which the minister opposes her own. “With the single and universal check – Bonetti wrote on social media in recent days – 6 billion more will reach the pockets of Italian families. It will be a very recognizable payment, month after month, directly to the bank account and not in the paycheck. , uniformly for all types of male and female workers “.

“We have asked the minister several times, like Uil and Uila, for a meeting – said the secretary general of Uila-Uil Stefano Mantegazza in recent days – at least with his technicians, to verify together the repercussions of the new legislation on aid. to families. “” It seems serious to us that such an important change, both in the quantities and in the methods of implementation, of a family income support system that has so far worked well, guaranteeing safe amounts in paychecks to millions of workers , be introduced without prior discussion with the trade unions and without adequate information on the consequences of the reform “.

“It cannot be ignored, as is happening, the fact that millions of male and female workers, in a few months, will find themselves in their paychecks a much lower net salary, reduced by both the old check and the amount of the deductions that will be canceled” concludes Mantegazza who also underlines “even for the same amount, the delay with which the new check will be paid will create serious difficulties for all those families who, already today, with their salary barely make it to the end of the month”.