new application for release

This is the third time his lawyers have made the request.

Arrested last May in connection with the YSL affair, Gunna has since been behind bars. But the situation could well evolve towards his release, since his lawyers have filed a new request with the judges.

Gunna has now been in prison for more than four months, caught up in the Rico law on criminal organizations which equates Young Thug’s YSL label with a gang. Nevertheless, the rapper remains hopeful for his release, and it could even be possible in the next few days thanks to his team of lawyers. The latter filed a new request for the release of the rapper at the beginning of the week. Their main argument: the lack of evidence to demonstrate that Gunna did indeed threaten and intimidate witnesses in the case.

“Franz Kafka would be shocked to learn that the phrase ‘jail him now, present evidence later’ is a reality in Fulton County. The prosecution has had ample time to find evidence to confirm the detention of [Gunna]. She didn’t make it.”

If this third request is rejected, Gunna will have to remain behind bars until his trial in January 2023. On Instagram shortly after his arrest, the rapper recounted his difficult conditions of detention.

Gunna launched “DS4Ever” at the beginning of 2022. This project contained featurings from Young Thug, Chlöe Bailey, Chris Brown, Drake, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Future in particular. Despite the arrest of its author, the album continues its race towards the heights as evidenced by its platinum disc obtained last month.