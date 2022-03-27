New appointment system for transit visas at the Embassy of Panama in Cuba

The Embassy of Panama in Cuba has updated on the transit visa application process: there is a new appointment system!As reported through their official channels, “the large number of applications for transit visas

received at the Panamanian Consulate in Cuba” has led to the decision to change the way in which shifts are granted for this procedure.

“To provide a better service, a prior appointment system is established for the receipt of transit visa applications,” they reported.

In this sense, travelers from Cuba with confirmed tickets from April 15 to 21, 2022 must fill out the form provided.

The diplomatic headquarters clarifies that “once the form is filled out, the person will receive an email confirming their data and later a second email with the date of their appointment.”

Important! At this time, only “people with confirmed tickets from April 15 to 21, 2022 can request an appointment. Those with later tickets must wait,” they indicate.

How to make an appointment for a transit visa at the Embassy of Panama in Cuba?

Accede to https://bit.ly/CitaVisaTransito

When you are on that page you must type all the fields that are requested in the form to be able to request an appointment.

Attention! It is essential that you verify that you have access to the email that you are going to put in the form, since it will be to that email where you will be sent the confirmation of your request and later the date of your appointment.

It is clarified that if your travel date does not appear here, “you must wait to fill out this form.”

“Those people who request an appointment without having a ticket for the indicated dates will not be able to present and will have to request the appointment again,” they explain.

What information do you need to fill out the transit visa appointment request form at the Embassy of Panama in Cuba?

Names and surnames, telephone, date of birth, passport number, passport expiration date (must have a minimum of 6 months validity), country of residence, current address of the applicant.

In the event that you are a resident abroad, you will need to upload an image of your identification (card or identity card) issued by the country of your residence.

Other information they request is: country of final destination (where you are traveling to), reason for your trip (tourism, family visit, commercial or business visit, family reunification).