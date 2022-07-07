New approval options for foreign doctors Podcast

The bureaucratic procedures involved in homologating a health certificate issued outside of Spain could be reduced to six months. This is the premise of Royal Decree (RD) of homologations, whose approval has been delayed over time due to various “internal procedures”. The Ministries of Universities and Health are working on alternatives to speed up the approval of foreign professionals.

The Minister for Universities, Joan Subirats, has launched the creation of a Homologations Commission that turns the half-year term into a reality, in addition to betting on the RD and the digitization of processes.

For her part, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, considers the ‘express’ homologation of the five specialties baptized as “deficit” to be a priority, that is, Family Medicine, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine. However, they are not the only ones that remain alert due to the lack of doctors, since, according to a report by the University of Las Palmas on the areas of the sector with the greatest lack of personnel, they are accompanied by the branches of Geriatrics, Immunology and Physical Medicine. .

Psychology: the most difficult degree to homologate

The homologation of titles in Psychology It is subject to controversy and additional complications, since some regulated training in other countries do not allow the master’s degree to be taken in Spain. For now, the Ministry of Universities has established a minimum of 90 credits to be able to take these courses, the fulfillment of which will assess the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) This situation mainly affects professionals from Argentina or Venezuela.

The Ministry of Health also wants to establish a technical and administrative support to homologate those titles of Medicine issued in other countries of the European Union.