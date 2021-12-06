New Armani Cinema. In Milan the poster that tells the city- Corriere.it

from Antonio D’Orrico

For 37 years Angelo Mereu went to photograph, month after month, the large mural by Emporio Armani in via Broletto. The result is a book in which a style and a metropolitan spirit flow together. (Paul Auster and Harvey Keitel couldn’t have done better)

For four thousand days, every morning at eight o’clock, Harvey Keitel, tobacconist, photographed the same street corner in Brooklyn, in the sun or the wind, in the rain or in the snow. It happens in the 1994 film Smoke and also in the Christmas story, which inspired the film, published by Paul Auster in the New York Times in 1990. I have never seen something like this, says in the film William Hurt, writer and customer of the tobacconist, browsing the ‘album of four thousand images. If William Hurt had passed through Milan a decade earlier, something like this would have seen it. For 37 years Angelo Mereu, goldsmith in via Solferino, has been photographing, strictly in black and white like Keitel, the corner of Brera at the intersection of Corso Garibaldi (Milan’s Brooklyn?) And via Pontaccio, where the mural has been posted since 1984 Emporio Armani.

Yuppies in suits You start by chance. I happened to see that kind of gigantic open-air cinema screen in the heart of Milan. The impact was tremendous. I had a Minox in my pocket and I snapped, Mereu recalls. His emotion also stemmed from a biographical reason. In 1966, as soon as he landed in the city from Sardinia, Mereu lived in the building that serves as a backdrop to the mural. At that time, instead of the huge poster, there were poor people in line waiting to enter the ECA, the municipal assistance center that had its headquarters there. That morning of 1984 the line of needy people had been replaced by four yuppies in suits (unstructured) and ties reading the newspaper, the subject chosen by Giorgio Armani for the inauguration of an advertising campaign that made history.

The fashion that meets the mural It was perhaps the contrast between the Milan of the Eca and that of the yuppies, the measure of the time that passed, that gave Mereu the idea. That shot was not supposed to be a one-off but the beginning of a story like Paul Auster’s The Tobacconist’s Tale. Now the photos of Mereu are collected in the book / album Una storia Milanese, published by Emporio Armani, with on the cover the image of the four yuppies portrayed by Aldo Fallai. Let’s take a good look at that first shot. The Armani models are in the background, the very foreground the prerogative of a boy and a girl (she dressed in white as a princess, he as a masked man with hood and cloak). Carnival. Since the inaugural image, the photographer, in love with Cartier-Bresson and Salgado, finds his format, the style of his story: the glittering world of fashion on the mural; the daily life of the city on the pavement below. Harvey Keitel and Paul Auster could not have done better.

Malagodi, Spadolini and Musatti In the following years the brand new Armani cinema will project passionate kisses between beautiful men and women, shots and atmospheres from Hollywood films of the 1940s (the stylist’s reference imagery), while below a Milanese diary of extras who become protagonists will scroll. the pendulum between dream and news to mark the time of A Milanese story. In 1987, for example, the mural, which offers a mosaic of Polaroids, almost hidden by the billboards of the current election campaign. a document of political archeology of the (increasingly regretted?) First Republic. The carnation of Craxi and the hammer and sickle of the PCI stand out; the liberal Malagodi and the republican Spadolini (leaders under the symbol, Nillapizzan, of ivy). At the bottom right, there is also a close-up of Senate candidate Cesare Musatti, the closest thing to Sigmund Freud ever expressed by Milan (it seems that Professor Musatti was born in Venice the same night and the same time that the doctor Viennese was passing by train from the city; simple coincidence?).

Beauty in the asphalt jungle a photo that simultaneously mentions the paintings of Mimmo Rotella (for the torn election posters) and the portraits of Andy Warhol (for the polaroids of the mural). Sometimes the beauty promised by Armani in the posters is forced to fight to make room in the asphalt jungle that grows every day. The murals become entangled among the cars, the traffic lights, the tram rails and, even, must escape the clutches of a cast iron which, standing next to a Mercedes, talks to the driver: he is responding to a request for information or is riding a fine? It often rains and the wind blows on the imperturbable window of the Emporium overlooking Brera, but the photographer’s eye is almost always able to catch, like an inverted diviner, a ray of sunshine that seems to come out of Quasimodo’s most famous poem. A 1990 mural depicts a mountain, a cloud, a palm tree and white Central American style houses. In front of this landscape (the dream of an escape?) Pass a woman with a shoulder bag and a man who holds an arm on her shoulder and wears a cap (as a policeman? As a tram driver?).

The game of cinema The photos have no soundtrack, but this image full of tenderness may have it. And it would undoubtedly be Sapessi’s sentimental-metropolitan Memo Remigi, how strange it is to feel in love in Milan. Over the years, fixed by Mereu’s lens, alpine troops, street sweepers, cyclists, dogs parade under the murals of the Emporium. On their heads shine the faces and bodies of the most beautiful models in the world. And not just models. The game of cinema becomes explicit. As in the movie posters, Milla Jovovich and Justin Chambers announce themselves in Emporio Armani. Other stars will follow: Michael Pitt, Eva Green, Louis Garrel, Megan Fox. And there is no shortage of sports stars such as the Ukrainian center forward of Milan Shevchenko, the attacking midfielder Kak, the champions of the Armani Jeans basketball team, Rafael Nadal (the greatest of contemporary tennis players; there is no debate with the federeristi).

Indirect autobiography In 2004 there is also a first dialogue, the hint of a script. The image hosts two nocturnal birds. The first says: that’s how women like me: rapacious. The other replies: Too much nightlife makes me dark circles. In the icy world of stylists (with very few exceptions: Anglo-Saxons above all), there is also room for irony, even self-irony. The date this minimal animal farm appears explains it all. 2004: Giorgio Armani turns 70 and smiles on it. The murals of the Emporium are also an indirect autobiography of his. What is the most beautiful photo taken by Mereu? I would say two. For virtuosity, acrobatics and a lot of patience, the one in which the shot coincides with the passage of the tram and captures through the window the kiss of a happy end Hollywood, but also Parisian (see Robert Doisneau), which stands out on the poster. For the meaning, that of 1992 which could be called Labor according to Armani . perhaps the most famous mural of all.

The stiletto heels. And the marathon runners Eleven bricklayers, who are building a skyscraper, are sitting, in a moment of pause, on a beam with their feet suspended in the air above New York. Mereu pays homage to the group portrait in an exterior by replicating it in a polaroid. an image that makes you dizzy. Relentless, meticulous like a medieval chronicler, Mereu joins the fashion show with the parade of Milanese street life. It suggests interpretations, it doubles the messages contained in the posters. The protagonist of the 2019 mural a female shoe with a stiletto heel? Then the photographer chooses to shoot the exact moment (fleeting, really the case to say) of the passage of the marathon runners of the StraMilano on a gray day of rain and clouds. the same playful, playful tone with which she thinks about her jewels. the same sly air with which he recommends to friends the gastronomic combination of panettone with mortadella. the same care with which he designed, at the time of Covid, the miniatures of the smallest Little Prince in the world, his remake of the fable of Saint-Exupry.

A 37-year-long reportage The best commentary on this 37-year-long reportage is Harvey Keitel’s response to William Hurt in Paul Auster’s film. Hurt tells the tobacconist / photographer that his photos are likely to be all the same. The other replies: They are all the same, but each different from the other. There are sunny mornings, dark mornings, summer lights and autumn lights, weekdays and weekends. There are people in raincoats and galoshes, and people in T-shirts and shorts. Sometimes the same people, sometimes different. Sometimes the different ones become the same, and the same people disappear. The earth revolves around the sun, and each day the sunlight hits the earth from a different angle.