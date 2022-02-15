new arrivals in the cast of George Clooney’s film

The film adaptation of “The Boys in the Boat” is putting his team together. The George Clooney-produced and directed project added a long list of talented actors to head the story. Casting announcement included Joel Edgerton (The King), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Luke Slattery (Late Night), Thomas Elms (The Order), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Bruce Herbelin-Earle (Free Rein), Wil Coban (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and Hadley Robinson (Moxie). The long list of top-tier talent will join the previously announced Callum Turner (The Last Letter from Your Lover) to tackle the adaptation.

“The Boys in the Boat” inspired by the famous novel by Daniel James Brown

Writer Mark L. Smith will adapt the story from author Daniel James Brown’s beloved novel, “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold” at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The book, released in 2013, it quickly became a favorite with critics and readers alike. The novel follows the true story behind the University of Washington rowing team who traveled to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin to represent the United States and, much to the surprise of many, took home the gold.

The story intertwines two stories. The first follows the team of young men and their struggles to get through college, in the throes of depression. It also follows their interpersonal challenges of coming together as a team. The second part of the story is that of the rise of Nazi Germany, when Hitler uses the Olympic Games as a pedestal hoping to eclipse the world.

To produce the film, Clooney and his production partner, Grant Heslov, will work together under their Smoke House Pictures brand with Spyglass. After finally getting the green light to begin production on the film, Clooney finds himself having to suspend to direct “The Tender Bar”. Following the conclusion of the film starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, Clooney’s schedule was canceled to begin moving forward with “The Boys in the Boat”.

With production scheduled for early this month, fans of the original novel, as well as Clooney and the rest of the team behind the new film, are sure to be thrilled. A true story, “The Boys in the Boat” that is sure to delight and draw the heartstrings of spectators around the world.

No release date has been set.