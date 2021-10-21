New ATH for Bitcoin: $ 66,000 reached

New ATH for Bitcoin. In the early afternoon of today Bitcoin broke through $ 66,000, definitively putting behind the previous historical record of 65,000 dollars reached on April 14th.

The reasons for Bitcoin’s new ATH

The new historical record was in the air. Bitcoin in recent weeks had resumed its path towards $ 60,000. It was il Launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States.

Those who expected a rally yesterday were disappointed. Yesterday BTC fluctuated at $ 63,000 without finding the strength of iBreaking the $ 65,000 barrier. But this afternoon came the push everyone was waiting for and the new all-time record for BTC.

Bull run in comparison

This 2021 is turning out to be an extraordinary year for Bitcoin. Who feared that later the previous April record had begun on crypto winter, had to acknowledge that this is not 2017. Four years ago, when Bitcoin fleetingly hit a record high of $ 20,000 and then narrowly halved, the cryptocurrency market entered a long bearish phase, in which Bitcoin remained in place for a long time. suffering. Indeed, in March 2020, thanks to the panic on the markets caused by Covid, it dropped to under $ 4,000.

BTC has been able to be resilient, accomplice a deeply matured market And an economic context where the consequences of the pandemic have made all certainties collapse and blasted all the rules. Even the most skeptical have found themselves believing in BTC. Then came the ETFs: yesterday’s success witnessed by the trading volumes of BITO, l‘ProShares ETF confirms that institutional investors were asking for nothing more than an instrument that would allow them to invest in BTC.

When that long-awaited tool finally got the go-ahead from the SEC, the click for Bitcoin’s price also came.

The community cheers

On the social network most used by the crypto community, Twitter, the celebrations are falling.

Twitter CEO e Bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey commented with a single icon:

And then there is Michael Saylor which addresses a thought to those who have sold their BTC:

The halls of eternity echo with the cries of those who sold their #bitcoin. – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 20, 2021

Anthony Pompliano instead published some of his old interviews in which he announced the successes of BTC.

What happens now

What happens now? Hard to say: many forecasts seem to agree that Bitcoin can close the year even at $ 80,000. In conclusion, there is room for further growth.

Finally, it should be remembered that the SEC has other questions for ETFs in stock: Galaxy DIgital and Ark Investment are waiting to see their listed products as well. If that happens there is a possibility that Bitcoin can go even further, to put it with the icon used by Jack Dorsey: to the moon.