New ATH for Ethereum hashrate

The Ethereum hashrate just registered a new all-time high (ATH, all time high).

The ATH of the Ethereum hashrate

According to daily estimates by bitinfocharts.com, the maximum peak occurred on January 22, when for the first time in history they were exceeded 1,000 Thash / s. It has been since January 18 that every day the Ethereum hashrate turns out to be higher than 960 Thash / s.

On the other hand, according to the hourly estimates of by coinwarz.com, the maximum peak would have occurred on January 23, when for a short moment 1,080 Thash / s were exceeded.

What is surprising, however, is above all the comparison with last year.

In fact, in January 2021, 350 Thash / s had practically never been exceeded, except in rare exceptions, with a price of ETH that reached almost $ 1,400.

This year, however, they touched the 1,000 Thash / s, with a price that is around around $ 2,500.

In twelve months lhashrate of Ethereum practically tripled, while the price hasn’t even doubled.

Hashrate vs Ethereum price

However, this difference has a very simple explanation: the price can also increase very quickly, while the hashrate on the other hand can only significantly increase very slowly.

The graph that shows the increase of the hashrate in the last 12 months reveals a very low “volatility, with a period of almost constant growth from January to about mid-May 2021, a period of decline until the end of June due to the Chinese ban on mining, followed by a long, almost uninterrupted period of growth that could last longer.

To understand if this trend is destined to last, it is worth analyzing the profitability chart of Ethereum mining.

As of December 2020, it was below $ 0.04 per day per MHash / s, but thanks to the sudden price growth it grew almost four times in two months. Indeed, before the May 2021 price collapse, it even went as high as $ 0.28 per day per MHash / s, which is seven times the level of six months earlier.

However, starting from the all-time high of the ETH price on November 10, it began a long decline, which reduced it to the current $ 0.04 per day. The current level is therefore very similar to the one just before the start of the last big bullrun in the price, so it may be unlikely that it would fall much further.

And therefore It is possible that the Ethereum hashrate in the coming weeks will not grow that much, unless the price of ETH takes off again. It must also be taken into account that from August 2021, with the London update which burns part of the fees, Ethereum miners collect less than in the past, with the same fees paid. Suffice it to say that in December 2020, with a profitability similar to today, the average cost of the transaction on the Ethereum blockchain was less than $ 5, while it is now above $ 25.