new attack on Antonio Conte

L‘Inter ended 2021 as a team dominatrix of Italian football.

Merit of the semester as an absolute protagonist under the management of Antonio Conte, which culminated with the conquest of the Scudetto number 19 in Nerazzurri history, but also the excellent first part of the season experienced by Simone Inzaghi, who after having inherited the bench from his colleague now at the helm of Tottenham among a thousand skepticisms seems to have managed to conquer everyone, not only thanks to the strength of the results.

In fact, Inter ended 2021 with a record streak of seven consecutive games without conceding a goal, all won, and has already won their first goal of the season, qualifying for the round of 16 of Champions League, a goal expected for 11 years and which the Count himself had failed for two consecutive years.

Inter, Moratti’s dig at Conte

Even starting from this assumption Massimo Moratti, interviewed by L’Interista, had no qualms in admitting that the path followed by Inzaghi himself was surprising.

And that Conte’s choice to say goodbye to Inter after Hakimi’s sale was seen as a sort of betrayal

“Probably Conte had no longer found that answer in society to build the future – the thought of the former Inter president about the choice of the former Juventus coach -. He didn’t feel that confidence, or they didn’t respond to his requests adequately. And so he felt like he could walk away and he left. He valued Inter badly, because he valued it too little for what it was “.

Inter, the merits of SImone Inzaghi according to Massimo Moratti

L’praise to Inzaghi is the logical consequence, as well as the courageous choice of the Piacenza technician to question himself by accepting the heavy inheritance:

“The goodbyes of Hakimi and Lukaku we all thought were the causes of his choice, in reality then Inzaghi and Marotta made us understand that with some adjustments the team would work equally well. He took this step which went well for him, because he is now at Tottenham, but which perhaps he could have avoided taking ”concluded Moratti.

Inter, Moratti talks about the future of the club

Moratti then also spoke about the future of the club and the delicate economic and financial situation of the club, at the very basis of the sales of Hakimi and Lukaku, declaring all his trust in the family Zhang, without however placing an emphasis on a possible transfer of ownership.

“Steven haven’t heard from him for a while, but I can say that the Zhangs have always done everything to respond to duty and respect for Inter. And among these also the possibility of looking around to see if there was someone capable of better supporting the situation. Now there are the voices of this Arab group, but we have to get used to hearing certain things about Inter ”.

