New attack on the Pope, does not like close on Mass in Latin – Chronicle

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, NOV 01 – New attack by the more traditionalist Catholic fringes on the pontificate of Pope Francis. A volume entitled “From the Peace of Benedict to the War of Francis” has been published today and this time the criticism is focused on the tightening decided by Bergoglio on the Latin Mass. The news of the new publication comes from the United States and is bouncing in these hours on the sites of traditionalists who underline how the Feast of All Saints was significantly chosen as the date for publishing this document.



These are 70 responses to Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio, ‘Traditionis Custodes’, signed by 45 authors in 12 countries: 5 cardinals, 5 bishops, 8 priests, 2 religious and 27 lay people. The sites that spread the news also refer to a meeting that was held in Rome last weekend “to remind the Vatican that the ancient rite will never disappear from the Church”.



The five cardinals who sign contributions in the volume are: Walter Brandmüller, Raymond Leo Burke, Gerhard Müller, Robert Sarah, Joseph Zen. For reasons, even if different, they have distinguished themselves in recent years for the criticisms leveled at the pontificate of Francis. (HANDLE).

