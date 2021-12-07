New Audi A4 Avant, the first spy photos of the German family

Audi it will be one of the first manufacturers to switch to a 100% electric range. In 2026 all new models will be battery powered and that means the next heat engine cars will likely be the last ones with connecting rods and pistons. Among these is theAudi A4 Avant, whose new generation B10 should be presented in 2022.

Advanced design

The first spy photos of the German family make it possible to understand the main aesthetic innovations of the model. The grille Singleframe it appears to be slightly smaller than the current A4, while the bumper appears to have grown larger. To make room for the new proportions of the front, i LED headlights they have smaller dimensions and it is practically certain that they will have a completely renewed graphics.

At the rear there are temporary headlights, while the tailpipes suggest that this prototype is powered by a heat engine. In general, however, the size finials should not deviate too much from the current model 4.76 meters long, 1.85 meters wide and 1.44 meters high.

Hybrid and automatic only

At the level of engines, the new Audi A4 Avant will be the last to be offered with thermal powertrains. In the past, in fact, the CEO of the brand Markus Duesmann had declared that the A4 range would abandon any heat engine by 2030, that is when the next model will debut.

The B10 generation will have a range of electrified petrol and diesel engines and there will be a choice of solutions mild hybrid And plug-in hybrids. Even the very powerful RS 4 could become plug-in, while there was no talk of a 100% electric version.

Furthermore, the Audi should be offered exclusively with the automatic gearbox. A recent report by Auto Motor und Sport he had explained how the Volkswagen Group plans a gradual farewell to manual transmission and this decision would find fertile ground in the A4 range, which is proposed above all in an automatic version.