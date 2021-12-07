Business

New Audi A4 Avant, the first spy photos of the German family

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Audi it will be one of the first manufacturers to switch to a 100% electric range. In 2026 all new models will be battery powered and that means the next heat engine cars will likely be the last ones with connecting rods and pistons. Among these is theAudi A4 Avant, whose new generation B10 should be presented in 2022.

Advanced design

The first spy photos of the German family make it possible to understand the main aesthetic innovations of the model. The grille Singleframe it appears to be slightly smaller than the current A4, while the bumper appears to have grown larger. To make room for the new proportions of the front, i LED headlights they have smaller dimensions and it is practically certain that they will have a completely renewed graphics.

New Audi A4 Avant, the first spy photos
New Audi A4 Avant, the first spy photos

At the rear there are temporary headlights, while the tailpipes suggest that this prototype is powered by a heat engine. In general, however, the size finials should not deviate too much from the current model 4.76 meters long, 1.85 meters wide and 1.44 meters high.

Hybrid and automatic only

At the level of engines, the new Audi A4 Avant will be the last to be offered with thermal powertrains. In the past, in fact, the CEO of the brand Markus Duesmann had declared that the A4 range would abandon any heat engine by 2030, that is when the next model will debut.

New Audi A4 Avant, the first spy photos

The B10 generation will have a range of electrified petrol and diesel engines and there will be a choice of solutions mild hybrid And plug-in hybrids. Even the very powerful RS 4 could become plug-in, while there was no talk of a 100% electric version.

Furthermore, the Audi should be offered exclusively with the automatic gearbox. A recent report by Auto Motor und Sport he had explained how the Volkswagen Group plans a gradual farewell to manual transmission and this decision would find fertile ground in the A4 range, which is proposed above all in an automatic version.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (30 November 2021)

1 week ago

Blockchain: Ethicoin arrives, the token that pays medical care to those in need

8 hours ago

To save up to 200 euros, here are some clever tips for shopping at the supermarket

1 week ago

Ford Italia opens an official shop on eBay: accessories can be bought online

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button