New Audi A8: the restyling of the flagship presented – Trials and News

The fourth generation of the Audi A8 is updated with a restyling that introduces Digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights, more power and higher capacity high-voltage battery for the TFSI e plug-in rim version. The aesthetic innovations include the enlarged single-frame grille embellished with three-dimensional chromed inserts. The side air intakes, redesigned, have a more vertical trend than in the past inside the bumpers, deeply revised. Looking from the side of the Audi A8, the lowered roof, the taut belt lines, the generous wheel arches, evocative of the quattro all-wheel drive, and the lower section of the doors characterized by a marked groove stand out. In the rear area, the chrome finishes are accompanied by the light strip that connects the OLED optical groups (standard), with a customizable light signature, and the redesigned extractor insert, characterized by a strongly horizontal pattern.

Consistent with the Audi S model family, the Audi S8 can count on two split tailpipes and the side mirror caps in aluminum look – optionally in carbon, body color or black – while Audi LED headlights are standard. Matrix HD with dynamic direction indicators. The standard aesthetics are flanked by the Chrome package, the sporty S line characterization – a first – and the black look package, also available in conjunction with the Audi rings with a total black finish. The color range includes 11 shades, among which the new metallic colors District green, Firmament blue, Manhattan gray and Ultra blue stand out, as well as the new matt variants Daytona gray, Floret silver, District green, Earth gray and Ice white.

The Audi exclusive program offers a multitude of possibilities for personalization. The dimensions of the car remain unchanged. In the case of the variant with standard wheelbase, the confirmed wheelbase of 3 meters is aligned with a length of 5.19 meters, a width of 1.94 meters and a height of 1.47 meters. The long wheelbase L version can count on a wheelbase of 3.13 meters and a longitudinal development of 5.32 meters. In Italy, the new Audi A8 can count on three engines: V6 3.0 TDI, V8 4.0 TFSI, reserved for the Audi S8 high performance variant, and the TFSI e plug-in hybrid solution.

Audi A8 and Audi A8 L 3.0 (50) TDI quattro tiptronic use the aforementioned V6 3.0 TDI with mild-hybrid technology (MHEV) at 48 Volt, capable of delivering 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 3,250 rpm . Proposed both in the long wheelbase L configuration and in the version with standard wheelbase, the Audi A8 TFSI and makes use of the powertrain consisting of the V6 3.0 TFSI – turbo with direct petrol injection – with 340 HP and 500 Nm of torque and a synchronous engine with 136 HP permanent magnets.

The latter unit is integrated, together with the separation clutch, in the eight-speed tiptronic transmission with torque converter. The gearbox works in conjunction with quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The lithium-ion accumulator, with its increased capacity to 17.9 kWh (14.4 kWh net), allows the car to travel up to 61 WLTP kilometers in purely electric mode.

The new Audi A8 and Audi A8 L 3.0 (60) TFSI and quattro tiptronic can count on a total power of 462 HP (+13 HP compared to the previous model) and a torque of 700 Nm which follows a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds. The maximum speed, self-limited, is 250 km / h; 135 km / h in purely electric mode. Sporty performance is accompanied by maximum efficiency with full energy: the Audi A8 3.0 (60) TFSI and quattro tiptronic travels up to 59 kilometers / liter in the combined WLTP cycle with emissions of 39 – 49 grams / kilometer of CO2 . The new Audi A8 will reach Italian dealerships in March with prices from € 100,800 for the 3.0 (50) TDI quattro tiptronic variant, from € 108,100 for the equivalent long wheelbase version. Prices from 115,500 euros for the 3.0 (60) TFSI plug-in and quattro tiptronic, from 122,800 euros for the equivalent long wheelbase configuration.

Finally, € 154,500 price list for the Audi S8; from 164,150 euros for the Audi S8 sport attitude which, to the standard equipment for the high performance configuration of the flagship of the four rings, adds valuable equipment including the Digital Matrix LED headlights, the panoramic glass roof, the reading lights LED rear Audi Matrix, the City and Tour service packages, the safety package as well as camera-based sign recognition. (HANDLE).