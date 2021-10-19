New Batman movie: how much does the protagonist earn

On March 4, 2022, a new film about one of the most beloved superheroes will be released in cinemas: ‘The Batman’. After the successful trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale playing the role of the eccentric double-life Gotham City billionaire, Bruce Wayne, the new reboot has as director Matt Reeves, childhood friend of JJ Abrams (Lost and Star Wars, above all). Reeves took the place of Ben Affleck. Filming began in January 2020, to stop due to Covid: they restarted in September of the same year, ending on March 13, 2021. The leading actor is Robert Pattinson (known to most for playing the vampire Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ saga), among other things positive at Covid during filming (definitely tormented, given that the first release date scheduled for the film was scheduled for June 25 2021).

“The Batman”, how much the new film cost

The first trailer for the new ‘The Batman’ was released during the DC FanDome on August 22, 2020. The second was released during the next DC FanDome, over a year later, on October 16, 2021. There are no official figures for what concerns the budget put on the table by the production, but on the net the estimated figures are around 100 million dollars. Low numbers when compared to other titles. The first of Nolan’s trilogy, ‘Batman Begins’, had 150 million dollars. The second chapter, namely ‘The Dark Knight’, has come to 180 million dollars. The third, and last, ‘The Dark Knight – The Return’, has instead cost 250 million dollars. Nolan’s three films grossed respectively 375 million dollars And 1 billion dollars (both the second and the third).

“The Batman”, how much the protagonist earns compared to his predecessors

A ‘tight’ budget for the new ‘The Batman’, with a revision of the costs also for the actors. Just think that Robert Battinson, the protagonist, was paid 3 million dollars to wear the cape of the superhero of Gotham City. This made him the 17th highest paid actor in 2021. Among the first places is his predecessor, Christian Bale: for the magazine ‘People with money’ he had a turnover of about 82 million dollars this year, a figure that would include it among the 10 highest paid actors in the world in 2021. On the other hand, its net worth would be around 245 million dollars, deriving not only from the cachet of the films. Bale owns, among other things:

restaurants;

a football team;

his own brand of vodka;

a line of perfumes;

a line of clothes.

Compared to his ‘successor’ Pattinson, then, Bale earned much more by playing Batman in the trilogy directed by Nolan: for the first film, his cachet was of 10 million dollars, rose to 20 million dollars for the second chapter and finally $ 15 million for the third. As for the actors who have played Batman in the last 30 years, here is the ranking of the highest paid: