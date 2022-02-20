New Batman Trailer Premieres With Zoe Kravitz Over The Weekend At The NBA All-Star Game

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie The Batman appeared over the weekend at the NBA All-Star Game on Saturday.

The trailer played during a commercial break with announcer Kevin Harlan to introduce the new clip.

The video originally showed the exterior of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with everything working normally.

“Well, the fun has just begun on a cold February night here…” the famous sportscaster cut his statement short as the screen began to flicker and read “The truth revealed.”

“Wow, did you guys bring this in the truck?” Harry asked. “Something is going on outside.”

The trailer begins to play and a racket cue is overlaid on the video.

Then the trailer started in earnest and took up the entire screen.

The clip shows some action sequences before being cut for Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and other characters who talk about the word “revenge.”

Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne’s trusted butler Alfred, then says, “I just got pretty famous” to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, which makes him laugh.

Fans then get a closer look at Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

He stands up, looks at someone, and says, “Wow, you’re everything they say, aren’t you?”

Batman then pulls himself up using a grappling hook before cutting clips at Catwoman, asking, “Won’t you say hello?”

Transformation: Pattinson shirtless wearing his uniform

The trailer shows off some of the same clips that have been done in previous iterations, including the Batmobile flying through a huge ball of fire while chasing Penguin’s car and other shots of Batman generally hitting Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Near the end of the clip, the “Caped Crusader” Catwoman asks who is under the mask, and if she has scars, the superhero replies “Yes.”

Batman, directed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, is slated to hit theaters on March 4.