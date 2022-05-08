new biological treatments for asthma

Vicente Plaza, pulmonologist and coordinator of the guide.

Coinciding with World Asthma Day, which is celebrated this Tuesday, the Spanish Guide for the Management of Asthma (Gema) has been updated incorporating the most relevant bibliographic citations published in the last financial year and the latest developments in biological treatment of asthma. The publication has benefited from the work of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), Gema and Luzán 5.

The main novelty of this update is found in the incorporation of the new combination of indacaterol and mometasone for maintenance treatment of severe asthma. Dr. Vicente Plaza, coordinator of the guide, explains that this new indication for a long-acting ß2 adrenergic agonist “plays an important role for prescribers by providing them with a very good LABA that has been prescribed for years for COPDbut it was not indicated in asthma”.

Likewise, the expert highlights another new addition that includes the new GEMA 5.2 in the chapter on special forms of asthma. It’s about the mepolizumab indication in the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES). “It is an important novelty because it is the first time that we have a prescription for a biological therapy that is not used exclusively for asthma, but is also related to another disease, which opens a new dimension”, as Dr. Plaza assures .

Another notable update is the inclusion of an algorithm for safe reduction and withdrawal of oral glucocorticoids. In this way, Gema becomes the first guide to help the doctor safely lower oral corticosteroids. Dr. Gabriel García, coordinator of the guide as a representative of ALAT (Latin American Thoracic Association), celebrates this novelty and insists that “the prolonged use of oral corticosteroids represents a serious problem, not only because of the side effects that we all know, but also because of the secondary adrenal insufficiency”. This specialist thus assures that “the arrival of biologicals has brought a solution to this problem”.

University education

Hand in hand with this GEMA update, there is also the revision of the “3rd ed. University Expert Course on Biological Treatment of Asthma”, a 100 percent online training promoted by Gemwhich also has the support of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), and which includes all the new features of Gema 5.2 in relation to this type of therapy.

The program, aimed at pulmonologists, allergists and hospital pharmacists interested in severe asthma, has the purpose of updating these specialists in the criteria for choosing therapiesso that they can improve the health outcomes of their patients, personalizing the treatment to the maximum.

Dr. Plaza, a member of the course’s scientific committee, stresses the need to be up-to-date with these treatments, since “the world of biologicals changes from year to year.” The course consists of 375 hours to be completed in 11 months. The student can enroll and start at any time until December 30 and will have 11 months to finish it from enrollment. Those who pass it will obtain 15 ECTS.

All the information on the course regarding the program and the faculty can be found on the website of ThinkoHealth, the Luzán 5 training school.

What is Gem?

Gema was born as a Spanish clinical practice guideline, although over the years it has been consolidated as a larger project and has become a worldwide benchmark. A large community of doctors from different specialties and from different Spanish-speaking countries has gathered around the GEMA guide. In fact, today it has the involvement of 17 scientific societies from Spain, Portugal and Latin Americawhich work together to improve the control and quality of life of people with asthma by increasing the technical training of health professionals who must care for them, particularly in aspects related to prevention and diagnostic-therapeutic assessment of the disease.

For Dr. García, the key aspect of Gema is her methodology: “being a multidisciplinary guide, with strict scientific rigour, a democratic process when establishing recommendations and the simplicity of the messages are what have made Gema the benchmark worldwide”. In this sense, he maintains that “clinicians prefer Gema for its understandability and ease of application in daily work”.