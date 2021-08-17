New Bitcoin Boom, Crypto Market Exceeds $ 2 Thousand Billion By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The seems to have regained the strength it once was, after revising the levels of last May over the weekend, boostering the entire world of cryptocurrencies, which has now reached a market value of more than 2 trillion. dollars for the first time since mid-May.

The most famous digital currency in the world hit $ 48,000 again only to settle at current levels of $ 47,160, still high compared to the multi-year lows below the $ 30,000 observed between June and July.

The early summer months saw continued regulatory tightening by Chinese (and other) authorities cut the legs of cryptocurrency investors, after all-time highs seen in mid-April of over $ 64,000.

The effect was also felt on the other virtual uniforms. Over the past 7 days, Ether has rallied more than 10% to $ 3,300, while the has jumped more than + 51% to $ 2.15. Musk’s favorite coin, the, bounced 38% to $ 0.326, with it tipping $ 1.26 (+ 60%).

“The rise in bitcoin is the result of a massive build-up at $ 29,000 / $ 30,000 levels,” Vijay Ayyar, head of business development at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, told CNBC.

According to Luno’s expert, the virtual currency “is approaching resistance levels between $ 48,000 and $ 50,000”, and in the event of a subsequent breakout, “a return to all-time highs is possible”.

With bitcoin likely to rise to $ 55,000 now, investors should expect a “significant decline to levels below $ 30,000, restoring the stage for a long and steady march to $ 100,000 in 2022,” said Jehan Chu, founder instead. of the venture capital firm Kenetic Capital.