New Bitcoin ETF coming from Galaxy Digital: it’s on BTC Futures

Although there are dozens of Bitcoin ETF who are waiting for the OK from SEC, the authority that deals with market supervision in the USA, Galaxy Digital we try again. In fact, the request for the approval of a new one has just been sent ETF, which will be based however not on direct purchases of Bitcoin.

A further sign, if needed, of the great solidity of the demand for financial instruments based on Bitcoin, by one of the most important companies in the space of digital investments.

A BTC Futures ETF from Galaxy Digital is ready

While the SEC is stalling, the management companies are lobbying

L’ETF up Bitcoin which has been sent for approval to the SEC by Galaxy Digital will be yet another tool waiting on the desk of the US authority that deals with market supervision and approval of financial products. A procrastination strategy that did not bear the hoped-for results for the authority led by Gary Gensler, as pressure from financial vehicle management companies has only increased in recent weeks.

All this not without some protests also from groups like VanEck And WisdomTree, which they did not consider correct modus operandi of the authority, which continues to take time – within the limits permitted by law – in the decision to admit (or not to admit) BTC-based ETFs.

The choice of Bitcoin futures to please the authority?

That’s what is now being discussed within the financial markets, after that Gary Gensler from SEC has publicly admitted that it is preferable for ETFs that track i Bitcoin futures which are traded at CME from Chicago. More structured products that do not expose fund managers to the need to expose themselves directly to the BTC market.

A choice that was also that of Galaxy Digital, which in the product we are talking about today has precisely decided to replicate the futures price and not the direct one of the cryptocurrency, using contracts perpetual, i.e. those with shorter maturities and which almost exactly replicate the spot price of BTC. This will in all likelihood be the path that will be followed by other fund managers as well.

Great news for Bitcoin and for those who have already invested

The constant and ongoing interest in BTC from institutional clients and financial vehicle managers is a very good sign for it health state of the cryptocurrency that is queen of the market. Despite the big correction in May, interest from large and small investors has by no means subsided, which could easily push BTC towards the targets we have set in our own. Bitcoin forecasts they are aiming – we write it in black and white, at $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

A milestone that will be much easier to achieve if the SEC approves at least one of the ETFs still waiting on his desk. For the well-informed, it could now be a matter of days.