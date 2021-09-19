New Bitcoins scam, pay attention to who to sell them or where to buy them, our savings at risk

The latest new cyber fraud, which risks emptying users’ pockets, is a dangerous ploy to beware of

A new threat travels the web, and Proofpoint analysts discovered it. The fraud is Advance Fee Fraud and arrives directly in our mailboxes electronics. According to the experts of the company that deals with cybersecurity, the scam would exploit advanced social engineering tactics to the detriment of the unfortunate users, with the sole aim of depriving them of their savings in cryptocurrencies.

The basic mechanism is always the same. Digital criminals send out an investment proposal that promises, in the face of simple steps and a minimum outlay, to guarantee an income in highly imported Bitcoins. Two landing pages involved, coins45 in May[.]com and in July securecoins[.]net. The target of this scam is usually made up of technologically expert users who know the digital currency market.

How the scam that travels the web works

But let’s analyze more specifically how this works scam. It all starts with sending thousands of emails, all with the same content, and with the promise to make us take home 28.85 Bitcoins, about € 1,151,246.20. Access to the landing page is requested, through the credentials sent, and immediately afterwards the passage of the password change and the insertion of a telephone number are required. Everything would therefore point to an excellent security system typical of two-factor awards.

But when the victim tries to recover the promised credits, a series of factors seem to prevent him from doing so. Faced with the simulation of transactions on your account, the amount always seems to be pending. The criminals are responsible for motivating this stasis, attributing it to the need to pay out 0.029 BTC, equal to € 1,165, in order to reach the minimum quota to carry out the operations, equal to 29,029 BTC. It is clear that once the requested amount has been relieved of the wallet, absolutely nothing will ever be obtained.

Deputy President of Proofpoitn, Sherrod DeGrippo, regarding the extent of the estimated damage, spoke of losses of up to $ 500,000, as it was possible to deduce from the comments on the specialized forums, thus shedding further light on what are the data evaluated.