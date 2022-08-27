new blow for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping Goal! soccer club The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

In the game against Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo once again started on the substitutes’ bench. Already on the bench against Liverpool, the Portuguese striker is more than ever undesirable at Manchester United because he is still on the way out. Entered during the game, 20 minutes from the end, in place of Jadon Sancho, CR7 could have suffered a new blow.

Hit in the knee?

During the 20 minutes he played, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in difficulty physically, but also in his accelerations. The Portuguese striker even remained on the ground for a few minutes, hit in the right knee. The Red Devils medical staff even intervened but the five-time Golden Ball ended the game. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to undergo tests in the coming days to find out the exact nature of his knee injury.