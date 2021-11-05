New BMW 7 Series, Level 3 arrives

There has been a lot of talk about cutting-edge technology Driving assistance level 3 , but when it will actually be available on the market is not yet sure. It would relieve the driver of having to keep their hands on the steering wheel, but should still be able to intervene quickly should the assistance system require it.

BMW 7 Series the development path continues, in view of a presentation scheduled in 2022. As if the design of the recent BMWs had not been discussed enough, the flagship will take the dispute to a further level, given the expected front with double headlights and very wide grille (like the next BMW XM super suv).

Level 3 on Series 7 next year

What matters, however, is something else. It is the technological baggage, of the highest level, that he will bring to the road. And it is the director of development of BMW, Frank Weber, who sheds light in the statements reported by Forbes: “You will see Level 3 on Series 7 next year. It will be a feature that will be available to purchase and ready for the launch of the 7 Series. The tech stack already in the iX is a Level 3 system“, explains Weber, indicating the presence of the hardware and software necessary for automation.

700 million simulated and real km

The same degree of advanced assistance will bring the new Audi A8 to the road in 2023 (here you can find the latest restyling). Weber, realistically, continues: “In the next years you won’t see a single launch where someone won’t say here’s my car, it’s a Level 3. It took nearly 700 million simulated and real-world kilometers to say that our system drives safer than a human. Once the vehicle is introduced, it takes at least a year to complete Level 3 with a stable product“.

The barrier always remains that of regulations, which differ according to the reference markets and with the crux of liability in the event of an accident. “The European legislator is examining how much autonomy to grant. They are very skeptical about Level 2+ features, so they are currently not allowed and there are no rules for Level 2+ in Europe“, comments Weber.

Level 4 and 5 too expensive

Taking up some past considerations of Carlos Tavares, at the time when it was still the PSA Group, the auto industry will likely go towards the Level 3 frontier on some types of cars: “On an autonomous vehicle we have come to the conclusion that beyond Level 3 there is no longer a connection between cost and value for the customer. There is no longer a business case (a justification of the investment; ed) that it can be structured and companies may not even develop it.

We believe that Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles will be a reality, like shuttles and robotaxis in closed areas, but these high-tech mobility devices will be so expensive that they will be out of reach.“.