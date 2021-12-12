New BMW M 1000 RR Lego Technic: 212 HP… for living room!

Winter is coming, with the bad days and the snow the bike is stopped in the garage, you have already done all the maintenance work worthy of the best MotoGP garage … You no longer know what to do to satisfy your desire for two wheels ? Here is a solution that might be right for you.

BMW and the Lego group present the M 1000 RR Lego Technic, or in short M RR, which brings the 212 hp of the Baverese SBK directly into your living room. The new M RR Lego is not the usual model: this version of the Munich super sports car counts well 1,920 pieces in total, which will lead you to have a 1: 5 scale model. That is to say a motorcycle of 45.5 cm in length, 32.6 in height and 17 in width.

The details are meticulous, and include fully functional components such as the three-speed gearbox, the upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension, as well as the dashboard with three different display options and the gold-colored drive chain. The included paddock stand and pit board also provide authentic racing style.

The BMW M 1000 RR Lego Technic will be available exclusively in Lego stores and on the dedicated website starting from January 1, 2022, at a price of 199.99 euros. The bike will be available from 1 March 2022 at other dealers.