New Bonus Renzi 2022, 100 euros more in paychecks: that’s for whom

New Bonus Renzi 2022: 100 euros more in paychecks for employees with incomes of less than 28,000 euros. Here’s everything you need to know.

Good news for the world of work. Payrolls will change from 1 January 2022 for employees. With the reform of the personal income tax rates 2022in fact, the deductions become more substantial.

The new bonus of 100 for 2022 (former Renzi bonus). The measure was introduced by the Renzi 2014 Decree, then becoming structural with the 2015 Budget Law.

Originally the bonus was 80 euros more in paychecks for employees. Over time, the economic contribution has risen to 100 euros. But now the cards on the table are changing. There are some interesting innovations introduced with the 2022 Budget Law.

The maneuver, in fact, gave the green light to a far-reaching tax reform, which modifies the system of personal income tax deductions. The rates go from 5 to 4. As a result, 2022 payslips will differ from 2021 payslips. The Renzi bonus, albeit in a new version, will continue to be recognized for employees with annual income between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros.

But there is a substantial novelty: however, employees in the aforementioned income bracket may have their bonus reduced (or even no longer receive it in the pay slip) if the other tax deductions (first home loan, dependent family members, construction work) exceed the gross tax due.

Renzi 2022 bonus: smaller audience of beneficiaries

IRPEF bonus 2022 of 100 euros (formerly Renzi bonus): with the tax reform envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law it will be up to one smaller audience of beneficiaries. Employees with annual incomes not exceeding 15,000 euros will find then payslip of 100 euros. For them, therefore, no scissors.

Instead, for all those with annual incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, the contribution will be calculated as the difference between gross tax and deductions due. However, it will not be able to exceed the ceiling of 1,200 euros per year.

Summing up, the amount of the economic contribution, more or less substantial, will depend on the tax deductions to which you are entitled. However, nothing changes for the beneficiaries of Naspi. Throughout 2022 they will continue to receive the € 100 bonus, credited every month, up to a maximum of 12 months.

Outside the cases just described, let’s see instead what changes for the generality of employees with the new tax reform. For them, the bonus will be replaced by new and more substantial tax deductions recognized on earned income. The maximum amount will be 3,100 euros, with an increase of 65 euros for taxpayers with incomes between 25,000 and 35,000 euros.

The IRPEF 2022 bonus, for all those who can receive it, will materialize as an “extra” in the paycheck. A state contribution that, without a doubt, wants to give a push to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and which is putting many Italian families in difficulty.

The Draghi government therefore follows the path traced by the previous one, continuing to provide various kinds of aid and incentives. The goal is increase the spending power of citizens for the purchase of goods and services, also saving some strategic sectors of the national economy.

One of these is the building one for which incentives were paid between 2020 and 2021. But there is one interesting news also for the 2021 holiday bonus: it has not been extended but, in fact, the beneficiaries will still be able to use it throughout 2022.