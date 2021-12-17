new bonus to download for free on PS4 and PS5

The PlayStation Plus catalog expands with new bonus content in December, this time dedicated to Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, as promised by Activision at the launch of the new map and Season 1 of Warzone and Vanguard.

Subscribers can now download the Combat Pack (Ace) for Call of Duty Warzone for free, a DLC that includes the following in-game content:

Legendary Operator Skin for Lucas Riggs

Legendary shotgun blueprint

Legendary Melee Weapon Blueprint

Epic emblem

Epic watch

Epic sticker

Epic business card

60 Minute Double XP Token

This is a pretty busy month for PlayStation Plus members that in addition to the free PS Plus games of December 2021 (Mortal Shell, LEGO DC Super Villains and Godfall Challenger Edition) can also download the Marvel’s Avengers package dedicated to Spider-Man and the Fortnite PlayStation Plus celebratory package for free.

All this while waiting to discover the new PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 for PS4 and PS5, next year could bring many changes to the service since according to some rumors, Sony is preparing to launch a new subscription service that includes the benefits of PlayStation Plus and Now, known by the codename Project Spartacus. Could it be true? We will find out in the coming months.