new bonus with the tax return

In the vicinity of the tax return, an additional incentive for taxpayers is coming. Let’s see what it is

L’Revenue Agency was responsible, between last year and throughout 2022, to accept requests for government bonuses and to monitor their disbursements. An unexpectedly more coherent role than expected if we think that the stimulus, for example, of the construction sector is going hand in hand with the activation (seriously) of energy policies for the efficiency of buildings.

A “call to arms” increasingly received by citizens, empowered with the complicity of the health emergency, but pushed by bonus to modernize the systems and doors and windows of their apartments in terms of the fight against waste and thermal efficiency. Among the bonuses currently distributed, the Revenue Agency introduces another that can be requested for the entire month of February: the Drinking water bonus.

Revenue Agency, a new bonus pending the declaration

With the circular just released, the Revenue Agency issues the Drinking water bonusconsisting of a 50% tax credit on expenses incurred between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022. It will benefit those, in particular, who have installed or will install systems that improve the quality ofwater to drink (we are talking about running water).

Provided in the 2021 Budget Law, the measure will mainly aim to reduce the consumption of plastic bottles, partially covering the costs of rationalizing water consumption through, for example, the installation of filtering and mineralization systems.

Read also: INPS announces: goodbye to these 3 bonuses from 1 March

Having also been included in the 2022 Budget Law, the Bonus is extended to 2023 by accepting requests from both individuals and businesses, arts and professions, and also non-commercial entities, such as those of the third sector and recognized religious bodies. For the former, the maximum allowable expenditure will be 1,000 euros for each property; for the others, the amount amounts to 5,000 euros per property.

Read also: “Discrepancies revealed”. Revenue Agency, pay attention to the email

Already for the expenses of 2021, the application procedure, if accepted by the Revenue Agency, will result in the recognition of the tax credit that will go to compensation of taxes, for business operators; for physical subjects, the bonus can be presented at tax declaration.