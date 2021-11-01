New bonus without ISEE, Draghi gives 2,500 euros to everyone!

Bonus without ISEE: there is good news for Italian citizens who intend to furnish their homes in 2022!

In fact, some more news was expected regarding the fate of the home bonuses for 2022; and now, thanks to the draft of the 2022 Budget Law, news begins to arrive, fortunately in many cases positive.

In fact, it was feared that many of these ISEE-free bonuses designed to facilitate renovations and the purchase of new furniture would not be extended for next year.

Instead, as regards the 2022 furniture and appliances bonus, we can say with certainty that it will be extended.

However, the bonus without ISEE will undergo substantial changes than the one currently active.

So let’s try to understand what these changes will be and what we should expect for next year.

But before devoting ourselves to the news relating to the new mobile bonus 2022, we recommend readers to watch the video made by the YouTube channel of the Surveyor Torresi which explores all the facilities currently available for the home.

Bonus without ISEE: confirmed for 2022, but the amounts change

The bonus without ISEE which takes the official name of furniture and appliances bonus, as we have just mentioned, will also be confirmed for 2022.

However, for the next year, e until the year 2024, its eligible figure will drop significantly: if requested by the end of 2021, in fact, the beneficiaries will be able to deduct a maximum expense of 16,000.

Starting from 2022, however, the eligible expenditure will be equal to only 5,000 euros.

Since the mobile bonus is a bonus without ISEE that will grant a tax credit that is equal to half of the expenses incurred, starting from 1 January 2022 the beneficiaries will receive a deduction of 2,500 euros.

Effectively, this is a much lower deduction than currently envisaged, which instead allows you to get up to a total of 8,000 euros.

But, for those who intend to redecorate their home, it could still be an opportunity to be seized.

Bonus without ISEE: the mobile bonus will be available until 2024

Therefore, it is now certain that, thanks to the Budget Law, the mobile bonus will be confirmed for the three-year period from 2022 to 2024.

However, the mobile bonus will turn into a new bonus without ISEE, with different characteristics compared to the old facility.

As we have already seen, the new bonus without ISEE foresees a sharp cut compared to the furniture and appliances bonus of 2021: there will be a concession which, in fact, will allow the beneficiaries to obtain only 2,500 euros, which is very little compared to the 8,000 euros currently available.

But the draft of the 2022 Budget Law also includes other changes.

In fact, as we read in a recent article edited by informazionifiscale.it, the requirements regarding the energy classes of the purchased appliances also change.

Specifically, for household appliances purchased starting from 2022 and which are to be deducted, the following characteristics will apply:

regarding i ovens , the energy class cannot be lower than A. ;

, the ; regarding i refrigerators (but also freezers ), cannot be lower than the energy class F;

), cannot be lower than the with regard to washing machines, dishwashers and dryers, the energy class must not be lower than the class E.

New mobile bonus without ISEE: how will it be paid to the beneficiaries?

The bonus without ISEE will be granted to those entitled in the form of a tax credit, i.e. a deduction that will be divided into ten annual installments: this means that the sum of 2,500 euros will not be granted in a single payment, but will be divided into installments of the same amount on an annual basis.

The furniture and appliances bonus 2022 will not be granted if the building where the new furniture and appliances will be installed will not undergo building renovation.

For requests made starting from 2022, the renovations started starting from 2021 also apply.

However, the bonus without ISEE can be requested in 2022 only and only if the furniture and appliances purchased are paid for in 2022.

Bonus without ISEE: the 2021 incentive is still active

And for purchases made in 2021?

If you intend to take advantage of the furniture and appliances bonus by the end of the year, it is still possible to use it, but the rules are slightly different.

So let’s analyze the characteristics of the bonus without mobile ISEE 2021, which will be active and usable until December 31, 2021 (i.e. until the expiry of the current Budget Law):

We have already mentioned it: this bonus without ISEE allows beneficiaries to obtain up to a maximum of 8,000 euros, against an expense of 16,000 euros.

Appliances and furniture whose expense is to be deducted must necessarily be new, and a discount will not be applied to these.

In fact, the 2021 furniture and appliances bonus does not provide for the granting of a voucher: as is the case for the new 2022 furniture and appliances bonus, in fact, a tax credit is also envisaged for the currently active facility.

Each year, and for a good ten years, the beneficiaries will receive an amount that is not fixed, but which depends on the amount of expenditure that has been paid for the new purchases.

For purchased furniture and appliances by December 31, 2021, the maximum expense that will entitle you to the bonus is € 16,000.

Those who are eligible will therefore receive up to a maximum of 8,000 euros, which, however, will not be received by everyone.

In fact, if the citizen has spent less than 16,000 euros, the total amount of the bonus without ISEE will be equal to half of the expense: to calculate the amount of the furniture and appliances bonus, it is sufficient to calculate 50% of the amount paid.

The 50% obtained will then be divided equally into ten solutions, which will be returned to the beneficiary in the form of an IRPEF deduction for ten years: for this reason, the beneficiary of the mobile bonus will be able to obtain, thanks to this bonus without ISEE, up to 800 euros every year.

But be careful: we are talking about purchases made in 2021.

For purchases in 2022, the new rules of the furniture and appliances bonus apply, which provide for lower figures, as already mentioned in the previous paragraphs.

Bonus without ISEE: what are the valid requirements for 2021

Let’s now define i requirements which will allow access to the furniture and appliances bonus by the end of the year.

The first, essential requirement concerns the renovation of an apartment, house or property that you intend to refurbish: therefore all those who have purchased a property under new construction, which does not require renovation, will be excluded.

But there are also requirements that specifically concern purchases.

We have already mentioned the changes in the requirements for the 2022 furniture and appliances bonus; it is therefore necessary to clarify how the new furniture and appliances, which will be sold by 2021 and that will give access to the bonus without ISEE in its old configuration.

The Revenue Agency, in the section dedicated to the furniture and appliances bonus, took care of clarifying the characteristics required for purchases.

Since this is a bonus which, among the objectives, also has that of reducing energy consumption, it is clear that only citizens who decide to opt for purchases that can be defined as “green” will be rewarded.

Therefore, if there are no particular requests from the Government for furniture, a requirement must be respected for household appliances: that of belonging of the appliance to the energy class A +.

A single appliance follows different rules, namely the oven, of which an energy class A is also accepted.

Bonus without ISEE: the list of eligible and non-eligible expenses

Unfortunately, not all purchases will be eligible for furniture and appliance bonuses.

Among the expenses that entitle you to this bonus without ISEE, in addition to those listed in the previous paragraph, we can also include those relating to lighting. In addition to this, also i payments relating to transport and subsequent installation new purchases can be included in the expenses.

On the other hand, they are not included among the eligible expenses the following purchases:

flooring

windows, doors and gates

curtains and furnishing accessories

In fact, only the expenses that are necessary to give habitability to the property are cumulated, and therefore must not be part of the list above.

Bonus without ISEE: who can request the subsidy by 2021

While we await other official news regarding the audience of beneficiaries of the new bonus without ISEE 2022, we analyze who are those who will still be able to request the furniture and appliances bonus by the end of this year.

First of all, it is good to pay attention to the fact that only those expenses related to furniture and appliances that must not only comply with the requirements we have already talked about, but they must also be paid with traceable payment.

Payments made with:

credit and debit cards

wire transfers

financing

Any expenses paid in cash do not entitle the furniture and appliances bonus 2021; in reality, it is practically certain that, also for 2022, the accepted payment methods will be confirmed, and that the new bonus without ISEE cannot be requested on expenses paid in cash even next year.

The beneficiaries, before requesting the bonus, must obtain a document (CILA or SCIA) which serves to certify the restructuring; in the absence of an official document, to get this bonus without ISEE it will be necessary fill out a self-certification, on which the start date of the works must be indicated.

Works started in 2020 are also allowed to obtain the furniture and appliances bonus.