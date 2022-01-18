New boom for $ REQ | Binance news drives purchases

We already said to keep an eye on Request, not a brand new project but with an excellent perspective. Today the token it shows great growth, just like last year November, when we covered it right on these pages.

A new bull run, triggered by an important news on Binance, which is an excellent opportunity to come back to talk about a token which we like, in particular because it is combined with a very useful service.

REQ flies over 24 hours, but watch out for the general trend

We can find it on the crypto exchange Crypto.com – go here to open an account and get a $ 25 bonus in $ CRO – intermediary who is always among the best equipped with cryptocurrencies, even with low capitalization.

Also here we can find tools for passive income of the tokens we purchased, such as the Supercharger or even it staking, generally on higher than market salary levels. Always from Crypto.com we also find the main cryptocurrencies for marketcap and not just the * bets ** like Request.

Still crazy price for Request: one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies ever

As we have already explained in another of ours special on Request, we are faced with a cryptocurrency to which a real utility is linked, which operates in the crypto payments sector. Overall, we have a project which allows companies not only to receive payments, but also to obtain accounting and other accounting utilities, thus offering a service business suit.

A useful service, which according to the data that the company itself has released on Twitter is also in strong growth in terms of users and capital moved, despite the fact that it is no longer of the very first hair. However, today’s growth cannot be attributed to these figures alone. And indeed on the one hand there was the addition on Binance in terms of the possibility of making transfers on ERC20, which will make it enormously easier to transact cryptocurrency at the exchange that moves the most important volumes.

On the other hand, a bit of enthusiasm for a price that is still far from the price local minimums, which had been joined in November. Therefore a combination of factors, which in reality tell us little about what it may be worth in the future and whether or not it can recover stability.

From The Sandbox to oblivion: watch out for those who want to invest

The boom of November, which had resulted in the token being worth more than $ 1 – today, on the other hand, it is worth less than 40 cents of a dollar – had been triggered by the collaboration with The Sandbox, with the metaverse on blockchain most popular of the moment he had decided to integrate the possibility of use such systems within its digital universe on chain.

A boom that then quickly returned, to have another peak in the first week of December, and then slowly decline towards i $ 0.30. Today’s race is certainly interesting, but also a sign of how good they are rarefied the books of this cryptocurrency, which continues to be strongly agitated by the bull and bear market in an excessive and amplified way compared to other cryptocurrencies.

Those looking for stability will have to look elsewhere – while those looking to get adrenaline and big gains from the markets in the face of equally high risks can certainly take it into consideration. Apply technical analysis and other types of trend forecasting tools on $ REQ objectively makes little sense. Too bad, because we are facing a serious, functional project that cannot find peace in terms of price.