New break in Hollywood: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader end their relationship

A new break lives Hollywood: Anna Kendrick Y bill hader they would no longer be together. This was reported by “ET” last Tuesday, assuring that the actors would have chosen to end their discreet two-year relationship.

There is no exact date when Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader officially started dating, as they are both very private people. An example of this is that Page Six sought confirmation of the information with the representatives of the star of “Perfect Pitch” and “Barry” and did not get a concrete answer.

Bill Hader’s representative said he had no comment, while Anna Kendrick’s spokesperson said “it is my company’s policy not to comment or share information about our client’s personal life.”

The actors met in 2014 on “Saturday Night Live”. In 2019, they starred in the Disney+ Christmas movie “Noelle.” In January of this year, A source assured that the two had been in a relationship for at least a year.

Before becoming a couple, Bill Hader dated Rachel Bilson, with whom he separated in 2020.

While Anna Kendrick was a partner of British cinematographer Ben Richardson, whom she met in “Drinking Buddies”. Even in 2015 it was rumored that the couple was engaged, but they did not get married.

