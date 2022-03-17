New breast cancer drug ‘cuts deaths by a third’ in patients with Angelina Jolie’s faulty gene

ads

A NEW breast cancer drug cuts deaths by a third in patients with the same faulty gene as Angelina Jolie, a study shows.

Olaparib, which targets the rogue BRCA genes behind tumors, could save the lives of 2,000 Britons a year, experts believe.

Taken daily, it prevents diseased cells from repairing themselves after chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Trials show that it reduces the risk of death by 32 percent in patients with early-stage breast cancer that have the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology congress.

They are based on data from 1,836 patients.

Professor Andrew Tutt, from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “Olaparib provides a much-needed new individualized and targeted treatment to keep more women with hereditary breast cancer disease-free and alive and well after their initial treatment.” .

Dr Simon Vincent, from Breast Cancer Now, said: “Olaparib could save lives and prevent recurrence in some women and men living with primary breast cancer with inherited breast cancer. . . ‘Jolie gene’”.

NHS regulators are evaluating olaparib, which is already used for other types of cancer.