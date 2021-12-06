Business

New bullish point for Milan and the other Eurolistini

(Teleborsa) – Slight increase for the FTSE MIB, like the main European stock exchanges.

L’Euro / US dollar the session continued just below par, with a drop of 0.22%. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,781.2 per ounce. Strong gains day for Light Sweet Crude Oil, up 2.25%.

He backs down a little spread, which reaches +129 basis points, showing a small decrease of 2 basis points, while the yield of the 10-year BTP stands at 0.90%.

In the European stock market scenario modest performance for Frankfurt, showing a moderate upside of 0.66%, resistant London, which marks a small increase of 0.63%, e Paris advances by 0.31%.

Piazza Affari continues the session with a fractional gain on FTSE MIB 0.69%; on the same line, small step forward for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which reaches 28,630 points.

In fractional progress the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.61%); on the same trend, just above parity on FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.21%).

Between best Italian stocks large-cap, high Buzzi Unicem (+ 2.43%).

It moves into positive territory Banco BPM, showing an increase of 1.88%.

Money on Banca Generali, which recorded an increase of 1.87%.

Definitely positive results for Unicredit, which boasts an increase of 1.62%.

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on Telecom Italia, which continues trading at -3.85%.

Decline for DiaSorin, which marks a -1.33%.

Top of the list of mid-cap stocks from Milan, Maire Tecnimont (+ 5.72%), LINE (+ 2.50%), Autogrill (+ 2.47%) e MPS Bank (+ 2.45%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Garofalo Health Care, which continues the session with -1.10%.

Lazy Tod’s, which shows a small decrease of 0.56%.

Between the data relevant macroeconomics:

Monday 06/12/2021
08:00 Germany: Industry orders, monthly (expected -0.5%; previous 1.3%)
10:00 Italy: Retail sales, monthly (previous 0.8%)
10:00 Italy: Retail sales, annual (previous 5.3%)

Tuesday 07/12/2021
half past one Japan: Real household expenses, monthly (expected 3.6%; previous 5%)
08:00 Germany: Industrial production, monthly (expected 0.7%; previous -1.1%)
08:45 France: Current items (previous – € 2.7 billion)
11:00 am Germany: ZEW index (expected 25.3 points; preceding 31.7 points).

