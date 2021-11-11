new bundles available from GameStop starting today!

A new supply of PlayStation 5 has arrived from GameStop, bookable in all points of sale starting today. This was revealed by the insider Roberto Serranò who published the contents of the internal mailling list of the distribution chain on Twitter.

This is another opportunity for those who failed to buy the console on the Carrefour website this morning.

The bundle can be booked EXCLUSIVELY at the points of sale, leaving a deposit and while stocks last. But hurry up and run to the store because the quantities are very limited. For the first time in fact we know how many units are available. And these are just 180 PlayStation 5 consoles defined “naked“, That is, available without bundles. While the PlayStation 5 Standard bundles for this restock are 1,050 and it is easy to think that they will be sold-out soon.

The bundle in question consists of:

PlayStation 5 Standard

Far Cry 6 [PS5]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5]

Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5]

Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4]

Sades Spirits headphones

Blu Ray 4K Godzilla vs Kong

The bundle price is € 699.98

As always PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X restock communications will take precedence and top priority over Telegram, where it will be very easy and very fast to be notified in time.

Therefore we invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

PlayStation 5 bundle available TODAY 🔥 at GameStop 🇮🇹

🚨 Only In Store PS5 + Far Cry 6, Spider-Man 1 + 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Headset Sades Spirit, Cyberpunk 2077, Blu-ray Godzilla vs Kong pic.twitter.com/reDPFfSLMh – Roberto Serrano ‘📊🎮🍿 (@ geronimo_73_) November 11, 2021

Source: Roberto Serranò