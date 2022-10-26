new businesses for animal welfare

The vet Aragonese Sandra Portalsspecialized in animal behavioral medicine, assures that there are people who have a dog or a cat for having, without being aware of the great responsibility that it is. “And in the long run, they’re like a little kid at the end of the day, completely dependent on you,” she says.

Seven years ago, together with another professional in the field, she opened in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Actur Pet & Vet, a veterinary center specialized in ethology (part of biology that studies the behavior of animals). “When we started we were few. There is more and more awareness of animal welfare and more is seen, but there is still a long way to go. They have done a lot of damage certain television programs, where it seems that everything is fixed by doing two silly things. We take care of the diagnosis and treatment of behavioral problems, insisting on prevention. It would be like visiting the psychologist and the involvement of guardians (pet owners) in daily work is very important,” says Sandra.

Over the years they emerge new businesses for the care of the physical and mental health of pets or veterinary clinics that extend their services with animal physiotherapy, hydrotherapy or even alternative therapy workshops. The last to open its doors (in the middle of the Pilar Festival) is In Key of Cana canine welfare and development center located before reaching El Burgo de Ebro and which aims to become a national benchmark in respectful canine education, offering a space for tutors and dogs to improve their relationship “from a positive perspective”.

Behind En Clave de Can is the young man from Zaragoza Hugo Fernández, canine educator who has almost 80,000 followers on his Instagram profile, where he has been sharing his knowledge of canine language since 2020 (last December he won an award from the TravelGuau guide for his work raising awareness of responsible pet ownership). “At the base of this project is empathy and kindness with dogs: that they feel comfortable to express themselves freely without any type of inhibition or physical or emotional punishment. And a lot of training: we work above all with the families (of the animals) rather than modify the behavior of the dog. We focus on understanding what he does, why he does it, and what he wants to achieve. Who is the dog that lives within the family and what can be done to improve his life, “he explains.

Hugo Fernández (standing in a blue sweatshirt) with clients at the En Clave de Can Development Center, near El Burgo de Ebro. HF

For this, courses and training talks are given and work is done in personalized sessions with very small groups. The new enclosure has a land of 6,333 square meters and different areas, including a training room (with capacity for 18 people), a recreation space for pet owners, a swimming pool (for dogs to cool off) or a sandbox. “There are 150 trees planted and I want to set up an olfactory stimulation garden with different aromatic plants,” adds Hugo.

This canine educator emphasizes that there is a general lack of knowledge about what a dog is, how it communicates and what needs it has. “Those who live in urban areas -which are the ones we work the most- they have an excess of stress and a misunderstanding by the environment. Sometimes we are guilty of excess activities and they do not have time to recover in quotes that stress that is accumulating. There are dogs that spend many hours running around like a loon or people who take them running for a long time without doing veterinary check-ups to see if that activity is doing them any good or if they are in some pain,” says Hugo Fernández.

Sandra Portals, from the Pet & Vet veterinary center in Zaragoza, specializing in animal behavior medicine, with a cat in her arms. SP

Sanda Portals also talks about animal anxiety. “Lately what we see most are stress and anxiety problems. Many of them are based on the fact that their behavioral needs are not well known (of physical and mental activity, of interaction with people or with other animals…) All of that is what we have to make sure we cover. As the owners do not know how to do it well in the end, in the long term, they end up triggering a problem of stress or chronic anxiety,” says this veterinarian.

On the other hand, also in the digital platforms there is a business niche around four-legged friends, with apps that have, for example, local caregivers who offer different services such as walks, day care, home visits, accommodation, etc.

To these we will have to add soon the social network for pets petitewhich from next November 9 intends to become the “digital universe” of petsas assured Lucia Conget from Zaragozawho together with his partner Nacho Gonzalez is behind this entrepreneurial project. “It is a market that is growing, but it is not being exploited as it should be. In Spain there are twice as many pets as there are children under 14 years of age. We adopted a cat and, as ‘new parents’ of pets, we studied whether there was a animal care app and we couldn’t find anything that worked for us,” he explains.

Lucía Conget has created the social network for pets Petit, which begins its business journey on November 9. LC

From there came the idea of ​​Petit, which seeks to be the benchmark in this sector and create a community space. “We want pet owners or people who love animals to have a place to go. That they can upload their photo with their pet, that If you want to adopt or have any problem, go to our app to solve it… It’s about connecting all users, who demand a space to be together. Make a new concept of social network called ‘social to earn’. For example, for their activity in the app they will earn ‘virtual sweets’, which they can exchange for products or brand promotions (in the near future, when they have created a community and for this they are already in contact with different firms), “he informs .

For the launch of Petit, they have a campaign of influencer promotion those who “love” the project and have joined it for free and also with the collaboration of content creators. “The idea stems from a need (to have our cat well organized) and in the end it has ended up being a social network. We want to implement many functionalities”, concludes Lucía Conget.