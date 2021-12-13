New Caledonia remains French, 95% against independence referendum. Turnout at 44%: separatists do not recognize the vote

There New Caledonia remains French. In referendum on independence from Paris, the third in four years, 96.5% of voters expressed their willingness to remain tied to Republique. A number that, however, must take into account the strong abstention due to boycott launched in the previous days by separatist groups: only 43.9% of those eligible went to the polls. The protest of those who aimed at detachment from France, after the votes of 2018 and 2020 which had seen the unionists win respectively with 56.7% and 53.3% of the votes, was born after the ‘no’ of the Paris government to postponement of the vote to September 2022 to allow the separatists to organize an adequate electoral campaign impossible, according to them, in the middle of the pandemic.

“France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay”, commented the president Emmanuel Macron in view of a period of 18 months in which the new Statute of the French possession will have to be defined. The Head of State, taking into consideration the low turnout, invited us to welcome the result with “respect and humility”, underlining that “The electoral body remained deeply divided” in the archipelago that has belonged to France since 1853.

The separatists, however, do not give up and make it known that they do not recognize the result of the referendum. Second Roch Wamytan, president of the Congress of New Caledonia, the local Parliament, the result cannot be considered valid given the low turnout. “For us this is not the third referendum. We believe that in terms of legal and political legitimacy there were only two, in 2018 and 2020. This is the referendum of the French state and its supporters in New Caledonia, ”he said. The pro-independence politician added that he wanted to reopen the referendum speech with Paris after the French presidential elections in April. “We do not understand why the French president did not grant it to us,” concluded Wamytan, speaking of the postponement of the vote Covid. The position of the president of the electoral commission is different, Francis Lamy, who meanwhile reiterates that the vote is to be considered valid: not only were there no irregularities, but there was no minimum quorum of participants, nor was there an obligation to vote, he specified in a press release.