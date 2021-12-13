New Caledonia votes No to independence from France, amid protests

THEO ROUBY via Getty Images This photograph taken on December 12, 2021 shows ballots reading “Yes” and “No” for the referendum on independence at a polling station of the City Hall in Noumea, on the French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia. – The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on December 12 for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Theo Rouby / AFP) (Photo by THEO ROUBY / AFP via Getty Images)

There was no doubt that the “No” would win, but 96.49% of votes against independence from France – even in New Caledonia which had repeated the same refusal twice in the last 4 years – appears overwhelming.

Only 3.51% of voters answered yes to the question “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?”, But the attendance was a record low: 43.90%. The vote was in fact deserted by the separatists, who had announced the boycott due to the impossibility of organizing “a balanced campaign” due to the epidemic.

Disappointed by the attitude of Paris – which did not want to know of a postponement to September 2022 – the separatists have already made it known that “this third referendum does not end the discussion”.

“New Caledonia will therefore remain French – concluded President Emmanuel Macron immediately after learning the results – France is now more beautiful”. The president then recalled the theme that from now on will be dominant: after 3 ballots, all with negative opinions, the task of the 1998 Nouméa agreement, which organized the decolonization of the archipelago in stages, ends, and we move on to “A transitional period disconnected from the alternative between yes and no” and which “will lead to a common project”. According to the planned road map, there is time until 30 June 2023 to draw up a statute for New Caledonia, also to be submitted to a referendum.

The “loyalists” rejoice, led by the president of the southern province, Sonia Backes, who was happy to see “the sad dreams of independence broken”: “We have decided in our soul and conscience to remain French. Now it is no longer negotiable, this is the meaning of the story ”.

“We are back to the starting square – regretted Rock Wamytan, independence president of the congress of New Caledonia and former head of the Kanako Flnks party that signed the Nouméa agreement – for us it was not the third referendum. In terms of legal and political legitimacy, there were only 2 referendums, in 2018 and 2020. This is the referendum of the French state and its supporters in New Caledonia, not ours. We will discuss with who will come out of the polls of the next presidential elections. If it is Emmanuel Macron, we will continue to discuss ”.

In the two referendums that took place on November 4, 2018 and October 4, 2020, those opposed to independence had collected 56.7% and 53.3%.