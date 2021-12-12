New Caledonia will remain part of France

On Sunday the third referendum was held for the independence of New Caledonia, the French overseas territory located in Oceania and in which a political conflict has been going on for about thirty years related to the possibility of becoming independent from France. The result was clear: with the vote almost concluded, the No to independence obtained more than 96 percent of the votes, according to local TV NC La 1ère. The data from some districts notoriously in favor of independence suggest that the more independence groups have boycotted the vote, as has happened on other occasions in the past.

New Caledonia has been part of France since 1853. The referendum was the third of the three envisaged by an agreement signed in 1998 after much violence between the separatists and the faction in favor of remaining part of France, which had won the first two. The fact that the No had won with ever lower percentages – respectively with 56.7 and 53.3 per cent of the votes – made us think that the final result would have been more in the balance. In recent weeks, however, the electoral campaign for the referendum was intertwined with that of the presidential elections in France, scheduled for 2022.

New Caledonia is an archipelago that is part of Melanesia, one of the regions of Oceania, and is located about 1,500 kilometers east of Australia. It is a tiny territory – it is smaller than Sardinia and has 270 thousand inhabitants, little more than those of Verona – but it has always been at the center of strong tensions and rivalries between foreign countries, as well as between political factions and ethnic groups within the territory.

In New Caledonia, the independence front has been led since 1984 by the Front de Libération National Kanak Socialist (FLNKS), a coalition of parties that has always protested against the French colonial regime. In the eighties the clashes with the French loyalists were very violent and caused dozens of deaths, prompting France to organize a first referendum for independence in 1987. The referendum, however, was boycotted by the separatists themselves, according to which there is no they were transparent and democratic voting conditions to deem it legitimate.

It seems that even in this round the independence forces have decided to boycott the vote: Le Monde he writes that in the district of Canala, considered full of independent voters, by mid-morning less than one percent of those entitled to vote had voted.