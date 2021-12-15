new campaign from September. Up-to-date medications ready within three months

We run to protect ourselves with the call. But let’s get ready in September for a new campaign vaccinal with updated products for the Omicron. Except that the situation does not precipitate and it is not necessary to rush the times, anticipating before the summer. In at least thirteen Regions cases of Omicron variant have been identified (Tuscany, Sicily, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Puglia, Veneto, Bolzano, Campania, Marche, Lombardy, Sardinia, Liguria, Calabria), but the scrub is destined to widen.

Omicron, infections on the rise: what we can do (and what not) at Christmas and New Year, from trips to dinners

Omicron, tsunami vaccine

Official data from Ecdc (the agency of the European Union) speak of at least 27 cases, but in reality the numbers are higher. For the next few days, the data of the flash survey (the sample survey) prepared by the Higher Institute of Health are expected which will allow, with the sequencing performed in all the Regions, to define in what percentages the new variant is present in Italy on the total of positives.

DATA

Lazio, which performs at least 2,000 sequencing (the analyzes to determine which mutation corresponds to the virus found on a patient) has very low numbers for now, given that only 4 cases have been found and they were all referred to people arriving from abroad. But no one is under the illusion, even in the face of the fact that in Italy all the Omicron infections have caused very mild or nonexistent symptoms. If it is true, as demonstrated by a study carried out by Stefano Pascarella, Massimo Ciccozzi, Martina Bianchi, Domenico Benvenuto, Roberto Cauda and Antonio Cassone, that the transmission capacity of the Omicron is much higher than that of the Delta, think that in any case the symptoms will be mild is dangerous, because with such a high rate of contagion in the end the fragile subjects or in any case the minority percentage of those who develop serious disease will represent an unsustainable share. And let’s not forget that the Delta has not vanished, on the contrary: yesterday 20,677 positives, another 219 beds occupied by Covid patients and above all 120 deaths, the highest figure since May. Ciccozzi (Campus Bio-Medico) explains: «We evaluate that the contagiousness of Omicron, compared to the Delta, is at least double. This is a problem”. The new variant “is spreading at a pace we have never seen before,” says WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

DIFFUSION

All of this is clear and, as the UK also shows, Omicron will soon become dominant. And there is a worst case scenario, described by one of the experts at Moderna (the vaccine manufacturer), Dr. Paul Burton: “In the coming months Delta and Omicron will coexist and individuals will be co-infected. This gives the virus the opportunity to evolve and mutate further ». When will we have new vaccines adapted to the variant available? The two manufacturers of mRna vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) are working on updating the product. They say it takes a hundred days, so in principle the work will be completed by March-April.

«Even with emergency procedures, there must be the approval of Ema and Aifa – analyzes Ciccozzi -, so we will have this weapon available for the summer, perhaps for September. However, it is necessary to explain well to people that today it is essential to get vaccinated with the third dose, it has proved to be effective in preventing serious illness ». According to a study in South Africa (carried out by Discovery Health with the South African Medical Research Council) two doses of Pfizer are 70 percent effective in preventing hospitalization in case of Omicron contagion and 33 percent against infections. With the third dose those percentages increase. In September, a new vaccination campaign will start with Pfizer and Moderna, using the updated doses against Omicron. According to the Lazio councilor, Alessio D’Amato, it will be intended for everyone, not just the elderly or the frail: “This is what our experts tell us.” There is also a parallel hypothesis: if Omicron proves dangerous, we could play in advance with the administrations before the summer.