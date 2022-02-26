New cancer advances point to more personalized treatments

The emergence of innovative advances in oncology drives the development of more efficient treatments to fight cancer.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a disease caused by the rapid multiplication of abnormal cells that spread beyond their usual limits and can invade or spread to other parts of the body.

In 2021, approximately 20 million new cases and 10 million deaths from cancer will be diagnosed, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Given the high incidence of cases, new specialized techniques are emerging that give medical personnel the tools to offer more accurate treatments and patients an opportunity to improve their health.

precision medicine

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) establishes that precision medicine has brought about a transformation in oncology services and the approach to cancer therapies.

Through precision medicine, scientists have managed to personalize treatments, according to the particular needs of patients, their genetic characteristics and the type of cancer they present.

With this new paradigm for medical oncology, specialists seek to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases more effectively and reduce toxic side effects, indicates the SEOM.

For hematologist-oncologist Luis G. Sepúlveda Maldonado, from Caribbean Cancer Care, what began as the administration of drugs intravenously to destroy and prevent the replication of cancer cells (chemotherapy), has evolved and expanded the possibilities of treating all types of cancer.

“Increasingly, we try to diagnose a patient in a faster way and offer them more personalized and targeted treatments. In the past, we treated patients with similar therapies, but cancer types are different and vary from person to person. What works for one patient, perhaps, does not work for another”, mentioned, for his part, the hematologist oncologist Joel López Figueroa, from the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

Targeted Molecular Therapy

Today, targeted therapies underpin precision medicine, using genetic information as a tool for disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, says the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

By applying artificial intelligence algorithms, clinical oncologists and pathologists can evaluate thousands of genes in a single blood sample, and detect the origins of a cancerous tumor.

Dr. Sepúlveda Maldonado explained that targeted molecular therapy consists of the genetic evaluation of a cancer cell to identify any change in the DNA sequence.

As a result, the specialist designates an appropriate treatment for the patient, aimed at preventing the development of that tumor.

“Today, we already have that technology to carry out the genetic ‘background’ in the same oncologist’s office. Treatment for two people with the same cancer can be completely different. Before designing a treatment plan for the patient, a genetic study is requested to determine where the gene is located, the mutations it exhibits and the type of therapy that should be received”, explained Sepúlveda Maldonado.

According to the NCI, targeted molecular therapy assists the immune system in destroying cancer cells.

It also prevents uncontrolled cancer growth and stops blood vessels from forming in response to signals from a tumor.

Along the same lines, the entity reported that this treatment sends destructive substances to eliminate cancer cells, which contain the target of the treatment, and prevent the cancer from receiving the hormones it needs to grow.

Currently, there are applications of targeted therapies for breast cancer, chronic myeloid leukemia, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, and melanoma.

Simultaneously, researchers are conducting clinical trials to test its application in other diseases.

immunotherapy

“Immunotherapy came to revolutionize cancer treatments. We use the immune system to fight cancer in patients with much fewer side effects than [los que ocasiona] conventional chemotherapy”, pointed out Dr. López Figueroa.

The development of immunotherapy, a discovery by the recipients of the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2018, the American James Allison and the Japanese Tasuku Honjo, is one of the most significant advances in cancer treatment in recent years.

“Immunotherapy activates the patient’s immune system to recognize that cancer cells should be present and, by recognizing them, the same system detects and attacks them to break the cancer cell”explained Dr. Sepúlveda Maldonado.

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) describes immunotherapy as a “universal response to cancer” due to its effectiveness in fighting different types of cancer that often resist other treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Similarly, it highlights that immunotherapy offers the possibility of long-term cancer remission. This scientific advance makes it easier for the immune system to develop a memory that prolongs the disappearance of the disease and causes beneficial side effects for patients.

Also, the entity emphasizes that scientific studies identify more and more types of cancer that could be treated with immunotherapy and, even, applied in more advanced and metastatic stages.

Immunotherapy currently shows applications for leukemia, lymphoma, brain, skin, lung, kidney, breast, colorectal, cervical and liver cancer, among other diseases, according to the CRI.

For example, this research institute emphasizes the creation of preventive vaccines for the early detection of strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), counteracting the effects and reducing the risk of patients contracting cervical cancer.

The NCI has identified six types of immunotherapy: immune checkpoint inhibitors, T-cell transfer therapy, adoptive cell therapy, therapeutic antibodies, immunomodulators, and cancer vaccines.

All of these new treatments are aimed at strengthening the ability of immune system cells to effectively identify and attack cancer cells to fight disease.

Analysis of tumor DNA samples

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) notes that tumor marker tests allow doctors to diagnose and plan treatment for cancer.

Also called molecular profiling, this innovative treatment uses technology to identify body substances associated with the presence of cancer in the body, says the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

“We retrieve DNA fragments from the tumor and a blood sample to monitor the patient every six weeks. If the sample is negative, the patient is still under review. If the sample is positive, the cancer is detected much earlier and we can start looking for the origin of the tumor”, commented the hematologist oncologist Sepúlveda Maldonado.

According to the specialist, The analysis of tumor DNA samples can be applied to patients during the early stage of cancer, in the process of treatment or in monitoring after a tumor operation.

The LLS even notes that doctors use the results of these tests to determine which types of cancer are responsive or resistant to the treatment they envision assigning a patient.

Along the same lines, this treatment allows specialists to predict the behavior of the disease or the patient’s probability of recovery, predict whether the cancer will return after treatment and detect the disease early in high-risk cases, exposes the ASCO.

projections

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology estimated that new research will focus on delving into the current limitations of personalized treatments, since “there is still a limited percentage of patients benefiting from new therapeutic strategies after alterations in cancerous tumors that lack targeted treatments ”.

For his part, Dr. López Figueroa hopes that the new advances will increase the ability of oncology medicine to control cancer to facilitate the remission of the disease for a longer time.

“These types of scientific advances are used to speed up the function of these new treatments to develop them more quickly, efficiently and with less toxicity for the patient. We hope that the next steps to treat cancers will control the conditions for much longer and increase the life expectancies of patients”, concluded Dr. López Figueroa.