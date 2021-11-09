NEW CANNONDALE SCALPEL HT 2022: LIGHTER, MORE EXCURSION, MORE PURITY

Cannondale Scalpel HT. Mark this name because there will be a lot of talk about the new hardtail mountain bike of the American company, the new podium weapon for Henrique Avancini, Simon Andreassen and Alan Hatherly.

The “peak” is back and has done it in style, first of all by changing its name: it is no longer F-Si, but Scalpel HT, to underline the novelty of the frame launched by Cannondale, but also the continuity with the full suspension racing bike, given that the new bicycle borrows the FlexPivot technology of the chainstays from its full suspension sister. If you want to refresh your memory, read the Scalpel test by clicking HERE.

FIRST RULE: IT MUST BE LIGHT!

Let’s imagine that during the design of the new Cannondale Scalpel HT 2022 the engineers sat around the table and we made a series of points on which they wanted to intervene and the first point big and underlined several times we are sure was: IT MUST BE LIGHT!

In fact, a hardtail mtb is chosen above all for its extreme lightness and therefore making a pure heavy racing HT would have made little sense and in fact the new Cannondale Scalpel HT responds to this need by putting a frame on the plate. BallisTec Hi-Mod, the most valuable, which stops the balance needle a 895 grams. In the range for 2022 there will be only one model with Hi-Mod carbon, while the other 3 (Scalpel HT Carbon 2, 3, 4) will have a frame with Ballistec carbon which slightly raises the weight by about 100 grams.

HOW MUCH DOES THE NEW CANNONDALE SCALPEL HT HI-MOD 2022 WEIGH?

The new Cannondale Scalpel HT 2022 Hi-Mod 1 weighs 9.6 kg in size M without pedals according to our scale, while 10 kg net with Look X-Track Race Carbon pedals. The bare frame without small parts (saddle collar, derailleur hanger, etc.) has a declared weight of 895 grams. Cannondale declares the following weights: Scalpel HT Hi-Mod 1 with tires transformed tubeless 9,560 kg in tg L 9,480 tg M, Scalpel HT Carbon 3 10,5 kg.

SECOND RULE: EASY TO DRIVE

The other fundamental point for the Cannondale Scalpel HT 2022 had to be to make a hardtail easy to ride, less nervous and impetuous than the HT we are used to, while maintaining all the reactivity that a racing MTB must have.

To achieve this, Cannondale have decided to open the steering angle to the maximum, bringing it to an unprecedented 66.5 ° mounted with a 110 mm fork, in order to give that little bit of confidence and bring the front wheel the as far forward as possible by increasing the stability.

They then used a 50mm fork offset to keep the front axle maneuverability high, but that’s not all because they also worked on the Proportional Response geometry to keep the rider in the center of the bike as much as possible.

PROPORTIONAL RESPONSE GEOMETRY

We are now used to judging a bicycle by the length of the chainstays, Cannondale is trying to change this “golden rule” with its Proportional Response, that is the dimensions of the geometry of his mtb change according to the size, in order to adapt to the measures of the biker and to have a frame that really adapts to every size.

So on the new Scalpel HT 2022 also the rear stays change lengthening or shortening depending on the size: 430 mm for the S, 435 mm for the M, 440 for the L and 445 for the XL. This means that the biker is really always centered on the bicycle, improving driveability and creating an identical response for each cyclist even when the bicycle size varies.

COLUMN CORNER THAT ALSO VERTICALIZES

The Cannondale Scalpel HT 2022 fully reflects the new Hardtail trend, as we have seen for example on the BMC Twostroke, therefore an open steering angle and a vertical column angle that touches 74.5 °, all to go and look for a bike that allows you to be driven strong, but in safety and control.

What is a little surprising about the new Cannondale HT 2022 is the reach which compared to the other new generation HTs is not particularly long, 423 mm in size M.

This variation of measures would lead the body to be more relaxed in the ascent phases, without varying the thrust, but with a saving of energy, and then give greater stability in the descent phases. In practice the bicycle is always perfectly balanced, so that no biker has to compensate with the body work of the undersized or oversized parts of the bike.

THE DIMENSIONS OF THE GEOMETRIES

110 MM – Scalpel HT Hi-Mod

100 MM – Scalpel HT Carbon 2, 3, 4

LEFTY OCHO 110 MM, BUT ONLY FOR HI-MOD

For 2022 the range of the new Cannondale Scalpel HT hardtail mtb will consist of 4 models, three with Ballistec frame and one with Ballistec Hi-Mod frame which will not only feature the most sought-after carbon, but will also be equipped with the Lefty Ocho front suspension from 110 mm, the same we tested on the Scalpel SE.

A Lefty Ocho Carbon with increased travel, but with strengthened thicknesses to handle the increased leverage and torque that comes with increased travel without the increased flexibility. Unlike the Lefty Ocho 120 we tested, the one mounted on the Scalpel HT 2022 features the remote handlebar lock, always in only two positions.

It will also be possible to modify, without losing the validity of the warranty, the Lefty Ocho from 110 (mounted on the Scalpel HT High-Mod 1 model) bringing the excursion up to 120 mm by opening the steering angle even more to reach 66 ° .

The Scalpel HT Carbon 2 instead has the standard 100 mm Lefty Ocho fork, lighter and less rigid than the 110 mm, while the Scalpel HT Carbon 3 and 4 mount a 100 mm RockShox.

FLEXPIVOT, OR “FLEXIBLE” SEATS

Cannondale with the Scalpel has introduced the concept of Flexpivot, a technology that has also been proposed on the new Scalpel HT. To copy and follow the terrain and ensure greater traction, the chainstay near the rear axle has a sort of flattening.

It must be said that compared to the Scalpel full rear, the Flexpivot of the Scalpel HT is less thin, it is no longer a real carbon blade, but rather a resizing of the sheath, this probably to bear greater loads in the absence of a suspension that dampens.

This particular process, through the lamination of the carbon, causes the torsion to take place in a very precise point, allowing a sort of bending of the wagon to improve traction on rough terrain and above all absorb the vibrations of the ground to make the Scalpel HT more comfortable also. when you spend many hours in the saddle.

Again to improve vertical absorption and improve lateral stiffness, the seat stays have also been lowered in order to connect with the seat tube as low as possible. This allows the wagon to deform vertically to absorb shocks, but being very compact it has great lateral stiffness to transfer all the power of the pedals to the wheel.

When we saw the first spy-shots of the Scalpel HT we thought of a soft-tail, but it is absolutely not a soft-tail, but a real hardtail, only with a rear that does not give every single shot to the rider’s back and arms.

27.2 SEATPOST: MAXIMUM LIGHTNESS AND MOVEMENT

If for the new Scalpel HT the watchword was lightness, the seatpost could only have a diameter of 27.2 millimeters, in order to keep the weights as low as possible. Cannondale also says to have chosen the diameter of 27.2 mm also because with the rather short seat tube the saddle height, in almost all sizes, is quite wide and with the smaller seat post it allows a slight flexion which leads to a slight increase in comfort. .

NEW GENERATION STANDARD

In addition to these technologies, the new Scalpel HT features the SRAM UHD dropout, but also the practical 12 mm SpeedRealease thru axle, which practically allows you to remove the rear wheel without having to completely remove the thru axle.

Even the internal passage of the cables is designed for maximum weight savings, in fact you can choose to pass the sheaths in full, or only the cable inside, with a saving of about 50 grams total.

OUR TEST

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

The Cannondale Scalpel HT 2022 in Italy will be present in 4 versions all with carbon frame, the Scalpel HT Hi-Mod 1 (110 mm fork), Scalpel HT Carbon 2, Scalpel HT Carbon 3 and Scalpel HT Carbon 4, the last two with traditional RockShox fork. All 2022 mounts are with Shimano drivetrain, there are no SRAM mounts at the moment, nor the frame kit only.

Prices range from 6,999 euros for the Scalpel HT High-Mod 1 to 2,499 euros for the Scalpel HT Carbon 4. To know all the assembly specifications and prices of the 4 Scalpel HT, read our in-depth article by clicking HERE.

INFO LINE

All detailed information on the new Scalpel HT can be found on the official website www.cannondale.com/it-it, on which by clicking on FIND A DEALER you can find the store closest to our home.