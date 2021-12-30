New car ecotax, there is the first one ok. How much does it cost and what happens now

First green light for restoration of the eco-tax, or malus if you prefer, for new cars with combustion engines and emissions above the 161 g / km threshold.

The go-ahead for the text, which also contains measures to encourage electric cars and domestic charging infrastructures, represents an intermediate step for the provision, approved for now in the form of an agenda to the Government. In essence, it is a formal commitment required of the executive, voted by the House downstream of the trust received by the Budget Law.

Acts of this type do not always find a concrete regulatory outlet, but they can certainly guide government decisions. After all, even the stop to 2035 for petrol and diesel cars had started with an agenda. But let’s see better what the measure provides.

The Ecobonus thanks to the Eco-tax

The basic idea of ​​the text signed by the deputies Giuseppe Chiazzese and Luca Sut is to tax the most polluting cars, thus obtaining funds to be allocated to refinance the eco-bonus. Those who issue more would therefore allow the Government to restore incentives for the purchase of cars with low environmental impact – we are talking about a single bracket between 0 and 20 g / km, therefore in fact only electric cars – without having to insert the funds into Maneuver.

To do this, the eco-tax would be extended, also including models with emissions between 161 and 190 g / km, excluded from the previous malus. Malus that followed the following pattern:

CO2 emissions (g / km) Tax 191-210 € 1,100 211-240 € 1,600 241-290 € 2,000 290+ € 2,500

If, as regards the 2022 car incentives, there would be a heavy narrowing of the range of cars that could benefit from them, reducing the choice to those that emit between 0 and 20 g / km, on the other hand there would be an enlargement of the number of cars. they should pay a surcharge due to the higher polluting emissions.

The other proposals

The text presented by Chiazzese and Sut also talks about other maneuvers to encourage electric mobility: the extension of the deductions for “at least for the whole of 2022” for the purchase and installation of charging infrastructures.

A measure that will expire on 31 December 2021 and which has not currently been reduced by the Government, thanks to which you can benefit from a deduction in ten annual installments to the extent of 50% of the expenses incurred (for a total amount not exceeding 3,000 euros) , for the installation of charging stations.

The text also speaks of other types of incentives for electric cars, not provided as a bonus for the purchase but as discounts for driving zero-emission models. A first example contained in the text mentions the possibility of reducing the cost of the motorway toll for all vehicles (M1, M2, M3, N1, N2, N3, as well as motorcycles with power not less than 11 kW) with emissions between 0 and 20 g / km. For more information you can read the in-depth analysis on InsideEVs.it.