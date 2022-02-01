New car registrations 2022: in January the Italian market slips to -19.7%

The new year does not start on the right foot for the Italian car market, which continues to pay for the critical issues caused by the lack of microchips and pays for the lack of incentives for sustainable mobility present in other European markets.

January freezes the expectations of the auto market. The 109,008 new registrations are not enough to start 2022 on the right foot, with a difference compared to the same month of the year just ended which stands at -19.7%. The turbulence that characterized the second half of 2021 remains, between the lack of microchips that put production in crisis by emptying the stocks of the dealers and the non-renewal of the incentives closed due to lack of funds and no longer renewed. A perfect storm that has sunk the market and continues to make its effects felt.

Registration data – According to Aci data processed by Unrae, the lion’s share of registrations is for private customers with 72,684 new cars and a 67% market share, with long-term rental in second position at 16,986 license plates and 16% of the market. share. Positive signs from short-term rental, heavily affected by the pandemic that renews car fleets in the first months of the year: 1,832 registrations compared to 774 last year and a market share of just under 2%. The companies recorded 6,081 number plates and a 5.6% market share, with an important figure relating to self-registrations (the cars that car manufacturers and dealers own to themselves): 11,425 which represent 10% of the market.

Hybrid and electric cars are also slowing down, LPG is growing – Shifting the focus on fuel to January 2022, registrations of petrol cars were 29,659, 39% less; those of diesel cars 20,734, 43% less; 10,059 those using LPG, the only figure in contrast with +22.8; CNG cars stop at 1,421 registrations (29,802 cumulative), 48% less. The lack of purchase incentives is holding back the growth of electrified engines, which are notoriously more expensive, which remain in positive territory without, however, the triple-digit increases recorded in the last two years. Hybrids (full and mild) registered in January were 38,016 (+ 15%), 5,461 plug-in hybrids (+ 45%), The figure for fully electric cars states 3,658 number plates, 46% more than in the same month of 2021.

The top ten of brands – In terms of registrations by brand, in January, Fiat was at the top of the rankings with 16,024 number plates (-20.81 compared to 2021), followed by Ford at 8,168 (-8.64%) and Volkswagen (-29, 65%). The top ten then continues with Toyota (7,575, -11.6%), Dacia (7,082, in contrast to + 46%), Peugeot (6,639, -28%), Renault (5,415, -21.5%), Jeep (4,515, -18%) and BMW (4,285, -21.5%). Closes the ranking of the top ten Opel brands with 3,609 new registrations (-31.8%).

The comments of the supply chain – The negative data was commented with concern by automotive trade associations. Michele Crisci, president of Unrae (an association that groups manufacturers), underlines that “it is urgent to carry out the projects of the Ministry of Economic Development to support the purchase of low-emission vehicles, in order not to block the electrification process in our country. . And, finally, to align the Italian taxation of company vehicles with that of the main European major markets to make Italian companies competitive “. “Another year is opening under the banner of uncertainty for our companies” – says Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers. Despite recent statements by both the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and his deputy, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, according to whom work is being carried out on new measures to support the automotive sector, the delay in government decisions, already in the first month of the year, returned a volume of registrations below the levels of the last four years and with a significant reduction in orders, including electricity, which will impact in the following months. Just to have an order of magnitude, the overall decline is almost -35% compared to January 2019. It is evident that, with these numbers, the demand for replacing the older fleet with green vehicles is totally inadequate to the expected objectives “. “Beyond the market results of this first month of 2022, in continuity with the strongly negative trend of the second half of 2021 – says Paolo Scudieri, President of Anfia – I would like to point out that the definition and launch of an industrial policy plan dedicated to the transition of the automotive supply chain, a process which, if not properly managed, could cost our country over 70,000 jobs lost “.

February 1, 2022 (change February 1, 2022 | 20:07)

