New car, school, retirement, inheritance – four portfolios to achieve these goals

Goals and money

Many poor savings management decisions arise from a misunderstanding: investing shouldn’t be the end, but a means to achieve your goals. The first step for correct financial planning, therefore, is to focus on the goals to be achieved, framing them in the right time frame: each goal has its own time to maturity and, ideally, deserves a dedicated portfolio. Economy of the Courier service examined four, spread over the entire (hypothetical) cycle of a family’s financial needs, with a horizon from 5 years to 40 years: it starts with the purchase of a new car, passes on to the expenses for the children’s university, then, a plan to supplement the income after retirement and, finally, there is a sum to be left to the heirs. Each stage has a different starting condition: in some cases, you already have a capital to put to use. In others, it has to be built from scratch. The important thing is to choose the mix of stocks and bonds well, taking into account the distance from the goal and the risk appetite: other than the ability to tolerate fluctuations negative, more or less large in intensity and duration, along the journey towards the goal.

© Reproduction Reserved