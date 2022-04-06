new cases drop in the world

Shanghai has announced the start of a new cycle of anti-Covid nucleic acid and mass antigen tests after the city recorded an additional 311 infections and 16,766 asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, for a new record of more than 17,000 cases. about 13,400 on Mondays. The city is in total lockdown and is looking for new emergency hospital facilities for treatment and quarantine. Mass testing in several other regions and provinces has also revealed an increasing number of infections. The current nationwide surge has already led to overcoming the number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, more than two years ago, before tests were readily available, spanning a much wider swath of the nation due to the Omicron variant. and a sub-variant thereof that would have been identified. While President Xi Jinping is intent on keeping the wave of contagions in check, his demand to do so with limited economic consequences is becoming increasingly difficult to implement. In detail, 1,383 local infections were confirmed on Tuesday, of which 973 referred to the province of Jilin, 311 in Shanghai and 17 in Zhejiang. 32, on the other hand, were imported, while the asymptomatic carriers were 19,199, of which 19,089 were local and 110 from abroad. The number of deaths, on the other hand, remains steady at 4,638.