new cases drop in the world

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Wednesday 6 April 2022. In today’s bulletin 6,989 new infections in Veneto, 4,458 in Tuscany and 1,981 in the Marche. Fiaso: + 3.6% total covid hospitalizations in one week in Italy. 160m deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have been exceeded. The occupancy of places in the non-critical area wards is 16%. Pending the rapid investigation of the ISS on sub-variants in Italy, the new variant XE is being studied which, according to initial estimates, could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Peak of infections in China where 20,472 new cases have been reported coronavirus, the largest one-day rise on record. WHO: in 7 days new cases in the world drop by 16%.
Omicron BA.2 has definitively supplanted Omicron 1 and is now responsible for over 90% of Covid infections worldwide. WHO explains this in the latest bulletin which dedicates a section to variants. In particular Omicron BA.2, in the last week of March is in 93.6% of the samples deposited on Gisaid, the open database of the genetic sequences of the virus; 4.8 are BA.1.1 while the ‘old’ Omicron 1 now counts just 0.94% of the samples. For Xe, early estimates suggest it has a 10% advantage in transmissibility over BA.2, but “the discovery requires further confirmation”.
Covid Tuscany, today 4,458 new infections
There are 4,458 new cvid infections in Tuscany today, the Governor of the Region Eugenio Giani announced. “The new cases detected in the last 24 hours following 28,809 tests of which 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.47% (64.8% on the first diagnoses)” writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,832,858.
Fiaso: in Italy + 3.6% of total covid hospitalizations in one week
The total Covid hospitalizations in a week grow slightly. The upward trend, however, seems to slow down from + 10.6% two weeks ago to 8.6% last week, to 3.6% now and concerns only ordinary hospitalizations. This is what emerges from the survey in sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals. The curve of Covid hospitalizations, however, changes according to the geographical area: in the North there is a reduction of -5% while in the Center there is an increase of 6% and in the South and in the islands hospitalizations grow by 9% . In the period March 30-April 5, hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increased by 3.6% while patients in intensive care remained substantially stable. Almost all Covid patients in intensive care are affected by other serious pathologies; moreover, among vaccinated subjects, 75% had had the vaccine for over 4 months. The overall number of pediatric patients hospitalized in Covid areas is decreasing again (-23%). The age group most affected, as always, is that between 0 and 4 years (64%). 24%, on the other hand, are between 5 and 11 years old and 12% between 12 and 18 years old.
Covid Marche: today 1,981 new infections
In the Marche region, 1,981 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours and the incidence dropped from 991.67 to 962.76. For the second consecutive day, therefore, the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the Marche remains below one thousand. The percentage of positivity of the swabs of the diagnostic path (4,881) is 40.6%; a total of 6,275 tests were performed, including 1,394 in the course healed. Among the latest positives are 443 people with symptoms
Bassetti: “Variant Xe covid more contagious but not bad anymore, we will have to get used to it”
The variant Xe of the covid, recombinant of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, “no longer seems aggressive, more deadly and more pathogenetic. The complete vaccination course (with booster) works in preventing severe forms. It is certainly more contagious (+ 10%). ). So it will spread faster and faster and could take over the others. We will have to get used to it: as long as there is a virus there is variant “. This was underlined by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “The variant Xe – he remembers on Facebook – is a mix of Omicron 1 and 2 that join and recombine. Moreover it is a phenomenon”, that of recombination, “which usually occurs due to the flu without anyone bothering to put it in front page “, notes the expert. “Mutations and recombinations – he points out – occur continuously for all viruses and many other microorganisms”.
Covid Veneto, today 6,989 new cases and 12 deaths
There are 6,989 new cases of contagion registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the data of the bulletin today Wednesday 6 March of the Veneto Region on the progress of the pandemic. In the same time span there are also 12 covid deaths.
WHO, -16% cases and -43% deaths in 7 days in the world but the decline in tests weighs
“After the increase observed during the first half of March, the number of new cases of Covid-19” globally “decreased for the second consecutive week, with a decline of 16% from March 28 to April 3. Strong there was also a reduction in the number of new deaths (-43%) compared to the previous week, when an ‘artificial peak’ was observed “linked to changes in the definition of Covid deaths in Chile and the USA and retrospective adjustments in India and Southeast Asia. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report from the World Health Organization, which once again specifies how “these trends should be interpreted with caution, as several countries are progressively changing their testing strategies, resulting in an overall reduction in swabs performed. and therefore of the positives detected “.
Remuzzi: “The new variant Xe should worry us because it is a recombinant variant”
The new variant Xe “We have to worry because it is a recombinant variant, that is, it has combined parts of Omicron BA.1 and Omicron BA.2. Unlike other recombinant strains, such as Xd and Xf (mix between Delta and Omicron), which are not widespread, Xe is gaining ground in England and we expect it to be present in Italy as well “explained Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Institute. “According to the Global burden of disease (Gbd), an international program that evaluates the impact of the main diseases in terms of mortality and disability, they indicate zero cases of Covid in Italy between June and August. An important prospect, even if we have learned that this virus can hold us many surprises, “Remuzzi told Corriere della Sera. “Only the complete cycle with three doses can protect us from this and other variants. In Italy we have one million and 20 thousand over 70 who have not completed the vaccination cycle: a large circulation reservoir for the virus”.
Aifa: “In the first phase of the Covid pandemic, excessive use of antibiotics”
In the first phase of the pandemic, there was a disproportionate use of antibiotics with an impact on the increase in resistance, the Alfa explained in its report on antibiotics. “In the first phase of the pandemic, the lack of specific therapies for Covid patients led to the frequent use of antibiotics in more serious patients, with impacts on prescribing inappropriateness and increased resistance” write from the Italian drug agency
China reports 20,472 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase on record
While the prince financial city of China is in total lockdown, the entire country reported 20,472 new infections with domestic transmission on Tuesday (up from more than 16,000 on Monday), the largest one-day increase ever recorded. The National Health Commission reported, noting that widespread blockades, mass testing in several other regions and provinces have resulted in an increasing number of infections. The current nationwide surge has already led to overcoming the number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, more than two years ago, before tests were readily available, spanning a much wider swath of the nation due to the Omicron variant. and a sub-variant thereof that would have been identified.
Covid vaccinated bulletin, over 136 million doses administered in Italy
The doses of Covid 19 vaccine administered in Italy are 136,076,558, equal to 95.9% of the 141,930,127 delivered. It can be read in the specific report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06:17 today Wednesday 6 April. Of these, 95,340,563 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,196 Moderna, 11,544,822 Vaxzevria, 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,457 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax. The total number of people with two doses is 46,338,357 equal to 89.87% of the population over 12, while 38,938,828 of Italians received the third dose equal to 83.46% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose or booster
When will we stop wearing masks indoors: the government plan
The decree that imposes the obligation to wear a mask in indoor spaces expires on April 30, in no more than a few weeks. But with Covid infections continuing to run, concern rises among experts and there are those who are pushing for an extension of the measure with which we have lived practically uninterruptedly in the last two years of the pandemic. In short, it is not certain that from 1 May we will say goodbye to indoor masks, as initially foreseen by the reopening plans of the Draghi government.
In China, more than 17,000 covid cases in Shanghai, new mass tests
Shanghai has announced the start of a new cycle of anti-Covid nucleic acid and mass antigen tests after the city recorded an additional 311 infections and 16,766 asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, for a new record of more than 17,000 cases. about 13,400 on Mondays. The city is in total lockdown and is looking for new emergency hospital facilities for treatment and quarantine. Mass testing in several other regions and provinces has also revealed an increasing number of infections. The current nationwide surge has already led to overcoming the number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, more than two years ago, before tests were readily available, spanning a much wider swath of the nation due to the Omicron variant. and a sub-variant thereof that would have been identified. While President Xi Jinping is intent on keeping the wave of contagions in check, his demand to do so with limited economic consequences is becoming increasingly difficult to implement. In detail, 1,383 local infections were confirmed on Tuesday, of which 973 referred to the province of Jilin, 311 in Shanghai and 17 in Zhejiang. 32, on the other hand, were imported, while the asymptomatic carriers were 19,199, of which 19,089 were local and 110 from abroad. The number of deaths, on the other hand, remains steady at 4,638.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, April 6th
In Italy over 160 thousand covid deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data of the latest bulletin, 88,173 new cases of Covid-19 are registered in Italy. To date, the total number of infections since the beginning of the emergency reaches 14,965,317. In the last 24 hours, 194 deaths from Covid have also been recorded, bringing the total of victims to 160,103. On the last day, 588,576 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate stands at 15%. The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:
The occupancy of places in the non-critical area wards is now 16%, while that in intensive care is 5%. Pending the rapid investigation of the ISS on sub-variants in Italy, the new variant XE is being studied which, according to initial estimates, could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Peak of infections in China where 20,472 new cases have been reported coronavirus, the largest one-day rise on record.