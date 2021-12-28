New cases in China record: millions in lockdown

Record of Covid-19 cases in China. This is the highest number in 21 months and, after Xi’an, where I have been in since December 23 lockdown 13 million people, the city of was also closed Yan’an, 300 km away.

The number of infections in the country is very low compared to the rest of the world: 209 cases but it is the highest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic, when the virus was just beginning to spread all over the world from the city of Wuhan. And China, at the gates of the Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing in February, has opted for a zero-Covid strategy, of complete eradication of the virus with strict restrictions.

The city of Yan’an has ordered the closure of businesses and hundreds of thousands of people in one neighborhood to stay indoors.