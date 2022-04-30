New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Angeles County continued to rise Friday, with another 2,550 infections, prompting another plea for residents to be careful and wear face coverings when in public places, even though masks are not required. in most places.

“During this period of high transmission and the potential for more infectious variants, one of the best and easiest safety measures is to wear a well-fitting, high-filtration facemask or respirator when indoors with others,” said Barbara. Ferrer, the director of Public Health.

“This is especially true if someone is at higher risk for severe illness, or lives or works with someone who is at increased risk. The fact is that when people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator, they protect themselves and those around them.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have all had to make decisions about how to best protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. With cases on the rise, the potential for more contagious variants, and many opportunities to be exposed, this is a good time to make the decision to get vaccinated or boosted and wear a mask or respirator when indoors with other people.”

Although most mask mandates have been lifted, face coverings are still required in Los Angeles County aboard transit vehicles, at airports and transit centers, in health care settings, and in homeless shelters.

The 2,550 new cases reported Friday brought the cumulative total in the county to 2,872,203 since the pandemic began.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 31,959.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.8%, about the same as the previous week. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 25, up from 30 the day before.

Ferrer on Thursday noted steady increases in many metrics used to track the spread of the virus in the county, including daily case rates, number of hospitalizations, workplace outbreaks, infections at schools and skilled nursing facilities and COVID-19 concentrations detected in various wastewater systems.

Some parents in Los Angeles County are opposed to vaccinating their children against the coronavirus.

He also warned of the growing spread of another variant, this one known as BA.2.12.1, an offshoot of the highly contagious BA.2 variant that fueled a winter surge in cases. BA.2.12.1 is estimated to be 20% to 30% more infectious than BA.2.

According to Ferrer, BA.2.12.1 was detected in 7% of infections in Los Angeles County that were tested for variants during the week ending April 9, up from 3% the previous week. She said state officials have estimated that BA.2.12.1 could account for half of all infections in California in a matter of days.

“It could quickly become the dominant strain in the United States,” Ferrer said, noting that the new strain has been found to account for 58% of tested cases in New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

It is not yet known whether BA.2.12.1 causes more severe disease or might be more resistant to vaccines.