new cases of positivity for Turin, Fiorentina, Spezia and Empoli

The identity of the grenade player and the purple team has not been revealed. Among the Ligurians is Kovalenko. In the Tuscan club, three members of the team group are positive

Back on the pitch, the holidays are over and the teams meet after the Christmas break, but on Serie A there is the unknown Covid. Two new cases of positivity in the Turin, first team to return to work: it is a footballer and a staff member, “both, regularly vaccinated, will observe the period of isolation at their home in agreement with the local health authority”, says the grenade club, without revealing the identity of the person who contracted the virus. On Boxing Day Simone Verdi announced his positivity on social media and has since been in isolation in Bologna, where he was at the time of the positive swab.

New cases of Covid in the Fiorentina, who announced “four positive cases within the team group, including a player. The tests were carried out individually and without any contact between members, for this reason the team will not enter the bubble and will be able to continue the regular activity of training “, reads the note from the viola club. The Spice postponed the resumption of training by one day due to two Covid positives found within the team group. A precautionary move that will allow the members to be tested again and avoid the possible spread of an outbreak. In view of returning from vacation, the company had given instructions to undergo a tampon before joining. The self-screening revealed the positivity of the Ukrainian Viktor Kovalenko and a staff member. The tests carried out the day before the resumption of activity highlighted the positivity to Covid-19 of three members of the team group atEmpoli. “Empoli FC also announces that the other members of the team group, who tested negative at the controls and having not had direct contact in the last seven days with the three positive subjects, have resumed regular training activities in compliance with the regulations in force “, yes reads in the club note.

